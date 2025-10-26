Senior NC Leader Mian Altaf Ahmad Advises CM Omar To Speak Responsibly And With Understanding

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, Oct 26 (IANS) Senior National Conference (NC) leader and MP, Mian Altaf Ahmad, said on Sunday that since Omar Abdullah is the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, he must speak responsibly and with understanding.

Mian Altaf Ahmad was speaking at the 4th Halla Bolle conclave at a local hotel in Srinagar today, where he said he cannot say that Omar Abdullah is on the right track as that would be advising Omar wrongly.

He said Omar Abdullah must speak responsibly and with understanding as he is the Chief Minister and his statements have wider ramifications.

Mian Altaf Ahmad represents the Anantnag–Rajouri Lok Sabha constituency and is the most powerful religious and political Gujjar-Bakarwal leader of Jammu and Kashmir.

He said at the conclave on Sunday that no meaningful political or administrative progress has taken place in Jammu and Kashmir since the formation of the new government.

“There have been no positive steps towards resolving political and administrative problems in Jammu and Kashmir since this government took charge,” he said.

Mian Altaf Ahmad also alluded to his support for another NC MP, Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi, who has been highly critical of the alleged failure of the NC government in upholding its 2024 poll promises.

“Omar Sahib should introspect and focus on governance rather than on rhetoric. He must see what rights and limits he has and how he can better serve the people who elected him.

“Kashmir's political leadership has become consumed by debates over who aligns with or opposes the BJP while people's concerns remain ignored.

“The Chief Minister should be the one talking about the people's welfare,” the senior NC leader said.

He criticised the government for failing to start the recruitment drive.

“Thousands of our educated youth in Jammu and Kashmir are growing hopeless. Many have postgraduate and Ph.D. degrees, but there has been no recruitment yet. The process should have started from day one with advertisements issued by the recruitment agencies.

“There is no doubt that elected representatives should raise public issues and fight for their rights, but things must not come to a standstill because we are fighting for the political rights of the people.”

Mian Altaf Ahmad also politely, but vehemently, reacted to the comment of the Deputy Chief Minister, Surinder Choudhary, who had said that he did not know who Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi was.

He added said that everyone knows who Ruhullah is and pretending ignorance about him would not belittle the credibility and popularity of Ruhullah.