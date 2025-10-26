403
American Chess Grandmaster Daniel Naroditsky Passes Away at 29
(MENAFN) American chess grandmaster Daniel Naroditsky, a former world youth champion and a leading voice in modern chess, has died at 29, the Charlotte Chess Center announced Monday.
“The Naroditsky family shares the sad news of Daniel’s unexpected passing. Daniel was a talented chess player, educator, and beloved member of the chess community,” the center said on X, the US social media platform. “We ask for privacy as the family grieves.”
The cause of death has not been disclosed, according to media.
Born in San Mateo County, California, Naroditsky began playing chess in childhood and gained international attention after winning the Under-12 World Championship in 2007.
He earned the grandmaster title at 18 and consistently ranked among the top 200 players in traditional chess. He also excelled in blitz formats, reaching a top-25 global ranking and winning the US National Blitz Championship in August.
Peers lauded Naroditsky for making chess more accessible, attracting thousands of viewers to his Twitch and YouTube streams, where he offered live commentary and educational content.
“He loved streaming, and he loved trying to be educational. The chess world is very grateful,” media quoted American grandmaster Hikaru Nakamura as saying during a livestream.
Just last Friday, Naroditsky released a video titled “You Thought I Was Gone!?”, in which he told fans he was “back, better than ever” following a brief creative hiatus.
Dutch grandmaster Benjamin Bok, a longtime friend, reflected: “It was always a privilege to play, train, and commentate with Danya, but above all, to call him my friend.”
Outside competitive chess, Naroditsky studied history at Stanford University and later mentored elite junior players in Charlotte, North Carolina.
