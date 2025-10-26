Lay's Sets A Guinness World Recordstm Title In Diriyah, Celebrating Saudi Heritage

PepsiCo broke a Guinness World RecordsTM title yesterday for the Largest bag of potato crisps / chips. The approximately 9-meter-tall bag, holding 1.5 tons of chips, was accomplished ahead of the Lay's Festival in Diriyah.

A significant portion of the record-breaking bag's contents will be distributed to charities, including local NGOs and orphanages.

The feat, achieved in PepsiCo's Riyadh plant the day before, was filmed and shown at the Lay's Festival, held for the first time in Diriyah. The Guinness World RecordsTM team issued the official certificate and confirmed the new world record during the festival, which drew almost 500 people.

The event featured four interactive zones showcasing Saudi creativity, culture, and youth talent. Visitors experienced the“Seed to Smile” journey from farm to factory, highlighting PepsiCo's long-standing partnership with local farmers and its use of 100% locally grown potatoes supported by water-saving technologies. Saudi chefs prepared inventive dishes using Lay's chips, including special edition flavors inspired by Saudi heritage, while live performances brought energy to the event.

The festival comes as PepsiCo deepens its investment in the Kingdom. In April, the company opened its Middle East regional headquarters in Riyadh's King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD), with a SAR 30 million R&D center set to launch next year. The hub will include a culinary lab and an immersive sensory studio to develop flavors tailored for consumers in Saudi Arabia and the region.

PepsiCo also recently completed a SAR 300 million expansion of its Dammam plant, which uses 100% Saudi-grown potatoes and next-generation smart manufacturing technologies. The facility exports to eight regional markets, employs a predominantly Saudi workforce with strong female participation, in line with national employment goals.

