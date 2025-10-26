Austrian Chancellor Opposes Excluding Israel From Eurovision

MENAFN - UkrinForm) He stated this during a press conference, according to the Austrian news agency AP, Ukrinform reports.

"I consider excluding Israel to be a fatal mistake. Given our history, I would never support such a decision," Stocker said.

At the same time, Stocker declined to comment on rumors that his Austrian People's Party (OVP) is allegedly pressuring the management of the national broadcaster ORF to withdraw from hosting the contest if Israel is excluded.

Earlier, ORF Director General Roland Weissmann emphasized that participation in Eurovision entails the readiness to host the event in case of victory.

"The contracts are binding. Eurovision is not a political event but a musical one," he said.

It is noted that several participating countries, including Spain, the Netherlands, and Ireland, had previously threatened to boycott the contest if Israel takes part.

A vote on the matter, which was scheduled for November by the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), was canceled following the announcement of a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

The final decision on Israel's participation is expected to be made on December 10 at the EBU General Assembly.

As Ukrinform reported, the 70th Eurovision Song Contest will take place at the Stadthalle Center in Vienna in May 2026. The first semifinal will be held on May 12, the second on May 14, and the grand final on May 16.

The UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory has concluded that Israel committed genocide against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

Photo: X / Christian Stocker