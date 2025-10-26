403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Weight-Loss Drugs Expenses Push U.S. Companies to Cut Health Coverage
(MENAFN) Explosive demand for blockbuster weight-loss medications including Wegovy and Ozempic is overwhelming American corporate healthcare budgets, forcing some companies to eliminate coverage for the expensive treatments, new research reveals.
KFF, a nonprofit health research organization based in California and formerly known as the Kaiser Family Foundation, released survey findings this week showing a dramatic shift in employer drug benefits. The organization specializes in monitoring United States health policy developments and expenditure patterns, according to media.
The research indicates 43% of large corporations—defined as those employing over 5,000 workers—currently provide insurance coverage for GLP-1 medications targeting obesity, marking a substantial jump from 28% one year ago. Meanwhile, only 16% of medium-sized businesses extend similar benefits.
KFF CEO Drew Altman characterized the situation as "a quiet alarm bell" signaling accelerating healthcare expenditures confronting employers.
These pharmaceutical products, initially developed for diabetes management, have exploded in popularity as weight-loss solutions. However, their prohibitive cost—approximately $1,350 monthly for Wegovy—has triggered a prescription drug spending crisis. Nearly 60% of large employers reported utilization exceeding projections, while two-thirds cited a "significant" financial burden.
Multiple companies informed KFF that GLP-1 drugs now represent their single largest medication expense. Others have imposed stricter eligibility requirements or eliminated coverage altogether as cost-control measures.
Escalating pharmaceutical prices are intensifying pressure on United States health insurance premiums, which currently average $27,000 annually for family plans—a 6% increase from 2024, KFF reported. Industry analysts anticipate further premium hikes in 2026 as GLP-1 drug demand continues expanding and additional medical applications receive regulatory approval.
KFF, a nonprofit health research organization based in California and formerly known as the Kaiser Family Foundation, released survey findings this week showing a dramatic shift in employer drug benefits. The organization specializes in monitoring United States health policy developments and expenditure patterns, according to media.
The research indicates 43% of large corporations—defined as those employing over 5,000 workers—currently provide insurance coverage for GLP-1 medications targeting obesity, marking a substantial jump from 28% one year ago. Meanwhile, only 16% of medium-sized businesses extend similar benefits.
KFF CEO Drew Altman characterized the situation as "a quiet alarm bell" signaling accelerating healthcare expenditures confronting employers.
These pharmaceutical products, initially developed for diabetes management, have exploded in popularity as weight-loss solutions. However, their prohibitive cost—approximately $1,350 monthly for Wegovy—has triggered a prescription drug spending crisis. Nearly 60% of large employers reported utilization exceeding projections, while two-thirds cited a "significant" financial burden.
Multiple companies informed KFF that GLP-1 drugs now represent their single largest medication expense. Others have imposed stricter eligibility requirements or eliminated coverage altogether as cost-control measures.
Escalating pharmaceutical prices are intensifying pressure on United States health insurance premiums, which currently average $27,000 annually for family plans—a 6% increase from 2024, KFF reported. Industry analysts anticipate further premium hikes in 2026 as GLP-1 drug demand continues expanding and additional medical applications receive regulatory approval.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment