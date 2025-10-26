Arab Christians' First Conference Calls For Reinforcing Citizenship, Arab Unity

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 26 (Petra) – The "First Conference of Arab Christians: Roots, Roles, and the Renaissance Path" concluded with a call to reinforce the values of citizenship and Arab unity.According to a statement from the organizing committee, the conference emphasized that Arab Christians are an integral part of Arab identity and active partners in the renaissance process.Participants urged the inclusion of their history and contributions in educational curricula and media, the promotion of scientific research, the documentation of Arab Christian heritage, and the reinforcement of citizenship, equality, and coexistence.The conference recommended strengthening dialogue among Arab Christian denominations and building a comprehensive cultural and media narrative that reflects their civilizational role past, present, and future.Participants highlighted Amman's role as a hub for religious and cultural dialogue and an Arab beacon promoting tolerance, belonging, and progress.Organized by the Orthodox Educational Society (OES) in cooperation with the Arab Christian Action"Orouba," the conference saw broad participation from political, intellectual, and academic figures from Jordan and other Arab and European countries, including Russia, Germany, the Netherlands, France, Lebanon, Syria, and Palestine.