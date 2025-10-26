Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
A Global Marketplace For Innovation

A Global Marketplace For Innovation


2025-10-26 07:45:16
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Casablanca is set to lead Africa's sustainable transport revolution. Africa EV Mobility Expo Morocco 2025 will unite the global e-mobility ecosystem, from automakers and battery innovators to policymakers and investors, to accelerate the continent's shift to clean, intelligent transportation.



This four-day mega-event will feature 200+ exhibitors, 2,000+ trade visitors, and 1,000+ targeted B2B meetings, creating Africa's most comprehensive marketplace for EV innovation.

Partnering with AMICA (Association Marocaine pour l'Industrie et la Construction Automobile), the event ensures close alignment with industry priorities through curated matchmaking, policy dialogue, and the Morocco Pavilion, spotlighting local capabilities and manufacturing potential.

Experience the Future of Mobility

Visitors will experience a full spectrum of next-generation solutions across the EV value chain-vehicles, batteries, charging systems, software, infrastructure, and services. The expo serves as a catalyst for high-impact collaboration between technology leaders, investors, and policymakers driving Africa's clean transport transition.

Show Highlights:
  • 200+ exhibitors presenting 500+ cutting-edge technologies
  • 10+ expert-led seminars offering deep technical and market insights
  • 1,000+ B2B meetings connecting buyers, suppliers, and financiers
  • 4 innovation sectors: Hydrogen & New Energy Vehicles, Batteries, Energy & Infrastructure, and Powertrain Systems

“Africa is entering a decisive decade for clean mobility. This platform is where partnerships, technology, and policy converge to shape the continent's transport future,” said the Organizing Committee of Africa EV Mobility Expo Morocco 2025.

Featured International Exhibitors

Major & Featured Exhibitors

SMARK. Wuxi Shengbao. Wuxi IMN. Jiangsu Sinsaki. Wuxi Kaining. Wuxi Shenyuan. Wuxi Xushi Thunder. Neo Motors. Jiangsu NWOW. Yutong. Hyundai. ROX. Launch Design. Groupe Premium. Xiagan Huagong

Electric Vehicle & Mobility Manufacturers

Yadea. Zhejiang Langxiang. Taizhou City Isiva. Henan Feibo. Jiangsu Lucky Bull. Xuzhou Songling. TopRise Energy Saving Technology. Chongqing Jiesu. Quanzhou Outdo. Jiangsu Hanbang. Yiwu Guangshu Intelligent Technology (MOTO CX)

Energy, Components & Materials

Tinci. TE Connectivity. BTR. OFICAB. Hellermann Tyton. Solar East. CCPIT Jiangsu. Jiangsu Solar Advanced Material Technology Co., Ltd. Suzhou Risun. Changzhou Fischer. Jiaeren. HONGBON

International & Member Zones

Member AMICA (multiple booths). International (multiple booths). Start Up Zone (multiple booths)

Other Notable Participants

INTY Power. LIVIEN. ARAYMOND. KOREAN Pavilion (42 sqm). AMICA Ministère. DICASTAL. Jiangsu FMX. Binding. Xuzhou Highraise

Total Exhibitor Categories Represented
  • EV Manufacturers & Assemblers
  • Battery & Charging Technologies
  • Component & Material Suppliers
  • Mobility Startups
  • International Pavilions (Morocco, Korea, China)
  • Research & Policy Partners

Conference Highlights

The Africa EV Mobility Conference will deliver an immersive knowledge experience built around four transformative innovation pillars shaping the future of mobility in Africa: Hydrogen & New Energy Vehicles, Batteries, Energy & Infrastructure, and Powertrain Technologies.

Industry experts, policymakers, and business leaders will share strategies and case studies that advance the region's e-mobility landscape through:
  • Hydrogen & New Energy Vehicles: Exploring breakthroughs in fuel cell technology, sustainable vehicle design, and hybrid systems to drive the next generation of zero-emission transport.
  • Batteries: Examining the latest trends in energy storage, recycling, and local battery manufacturing to strengthen supply chain resilience across Africa.
  • Energy & Infrastructure: Addressing grid readiness, renewable integration, and smart charging networks essential to supporting mass EV adoption.
  • Powertrain: Showcasing innovations in electric propulsion, motor systems, and drivetrain efficiency that are redefining performance, range, and reliability.

From investment models and localization to fleet electrification and policy frameworks, the conference will empower delegates with the insights, tools, and partnerships needed to fast-track Africa's clean transportation future.

Partners & Supporters:
Italian Fair Service. CCPIT Jiangsu. CCCME. Malaysia Zero Emission Vehicle Association (MyZEVA). International Federation of Electric Vehicle Associations (IFEVA). Global EV Association Network (GEAN). AMICA

Honorary Supporting Partner:
International Trade Council

Media Partners

Media coverage and syndication will span a diverse network of prestigious international outlets, ensuring unmatched visibility and multi-market reach for all exhibitors and partners. Partners include Afrique Media, Asian Aussie Business, Finance World Magazine, International Business Africa, International Business Magazine, Made in China, MidEast Info, NegoSentro, The Business Year, The Executive Chronicles, The Technology Express, The Technology News PH, Trade Travel Journal, World Business Outlook, and World Executive Digest.

Be part of Africa's most ambitious clean-mobility platform.
Secure your participation today and power the continent's sustainable transformation at Africa EV Mobility Expo Morocco 2025.

Register now!

Mid-East Info

