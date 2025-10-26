403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
A Global Marketplace For Innovation
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Casablanca is set to lead Africa's sustainable transport revolution. Africa EV Mobility Expo Morocco 2025 will unite the global e-mobility ecosystem, from automakers and battery innovators to policymakers and investors, to accelerate the continent's shift to clean, intelligent transportation.
This four-day mega-event will feature 200+ exhibitors, 2,000+ trade visitors, and 1,000+ targeted B2B meetings, creating Africa's most comprehensive marketplace for EV innovation. Partnering with AMICA (Association Marocaine pour l'Industrie et la Construction Automobile), the event ensures close alignment with industry priorities through curated matchmaking, policy dialogue, and the Morocco Pavilion, spotlighting local capabilities and manufacturing potential. Experience the Future of Mobility Visitors will experience a full spectrum of next-generation solutions across the EV value chain-vehicles, batteries, charging systems, software, infrastructure, and services. The expo serves as a catalyst for high-impact collaboration between technology leaders, investors, and policymakers driving Africa's clean transport transition. Show Highlights:
Italian Fair Service. CCPIT Jiangsu. CCCME. Malaysia Zero Emission Vehicle Association (MyZEVA). International Federation of Electric Vehicle Associations (IFEVA). Global EV Association Network (GEAN). AMICA Honorary Supporting Partner:
International Trade Council Media Partners Media coverage and syndication will span a diverse network of prestigious international outlets, ensuring unmatched visibility and multi-market reach for all exhibitors and partners. Partners include Afrique Media, Asian Aussie Business, Finance World Magazine, International Business Africa, International Business Magazine, Made in China, MidEast Info, NegoSentro, The Business Year, The Executive Chronicles, The Technology Express, The Technology News PH, Trade Travel Journal, World Business Outlook, and World Executive Digest. Be part of Africa's most ambitious clean-mobility platform.
Secure your participation today and power the continent's sustainable transformation at Africa EV Mobility Expo Morocco 2025. Register now!
This four-day mega-event will feature 200+ exhibitors, 2,000+ trade visitors, and 1,000+ targeted B2B meetings, creating Africa's most comprehensive marketplace for EV innovation. Partnering with AMICA (Association Marocaine pour l'Industrie et la Construction Automobile), the event ensures close alignment with industry priorities through curated matchmaking, policy dialogue, and the Morocco Pavilion, spotlighting local capabilities and manufacturing potential. Experience the Future of Mobility Visitors will experience a full spectrum of next-generation solutions across the EV value chain-vehicles, batteries, charging systems, software, infrastructure, and services. The expo serves as a catalyst for high-impact collaboration between technology leaders, investors, and policymakers driving Africa's clean transport transition. Show Highlights:
-
200+ exhibitors presenting 500+ cutting-edge technologies
10+ expert-led seminars offering deep technical and market insights
1,000+ B2B meetings connecting buyers, suppliers, and financiers
4 innovation sectors: Hydrogen & New Energy Vehicles, Batteries, Energy & Infrastructure, and Powertrain Systems
-
EV Manufacturers & Assemblers
Battery & Charging Technologies
Component & Material Suppliers
Mobility Startups
International Pavilions (Morocco, Korea, China)
Research & Policy Partners
-
Hydrogen & New Energy Vehicles: Exploring breakthroughs in fuel cell technology, sustainable vehicle design, and hybrid systems to drive the next generation of zero-emission transport.
Batteries: Examining the latest trends in energy storage, recycling, and local battery manufacturing to strengthen supply chain resilience across Africa.
Energy & Infrastructure: Addressing grid readiness, renewable integration, and smart charging networks essential to supporting mass EV adoption.
Powertrain: Showcasing innovations in electric propulsion, motor systems, and drivetrain efficiency that are redefining performance, range, and reliability.
Italian Fair Service. CCPIT Jiangsu. CCCME. Malaysia Zero Emission Vehicle Association (MyZEVA). International Federation of Electric Vehicle Associations (IFEVA). Global EV Association Network (GEAN). AMICA Honorary Supporting Partner:
International Trade Council Media Partners Media coverage and syndication will span a diverse network of prestigious international outlets, ensuring unmatched visibility and multi-market reach for all exhibitors and partners. Partners include Afrique Media, Asian Aussie Business, Finance World Magazine, International Business Africa, International Business Magazine, Made in China, MidEast Info, NegoSentro, The Business Year, The Executive Chronicles, The Technology Express, The Technology News PH, Trade Travel Journal, World Business Outlook, and World Executive Digest. Be part of Africa's most ambitious clean-mobility platform.
Secure your participation today and power the continent's sustainable transformation at Africa EV Mobility Expo Morocco 2025. Register now!
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment