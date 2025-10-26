South Central Railway Announces Special Trains To Clear Passenger Rush

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Oct 26 (IANS) The South Central Railway on Sunday announced special trains between various destinations to clear passenger rush.

Weekly special trains between destinations in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka will be operated during November.

A weekly special train (07055) will be operated between Secunderabad and Anakapalle every Thursday, starting November 6. In the return direction special train (07056) will be operated every Friday, starting November 7.

Kacheguda – Tiruchanur (07787) special train will be operated every Thursday from November 6. Tiruchanur-Kacheguda (07788) will run every Friday from November 7.

Eight special trains will be operated between Kakinada Town – Mysore (07033). These trains will run every Monday and Friday, starting on November 3.

Similarly, eight trains will be operated between Mysore-Kakinada Town (07034) every Tuesday and Saturday, starting from November 4.

The South Central Railway also announced a single special train between Barauni – Chennai Beach (06090 ) on October 29 (Wednesday).

Secunderabad – Anakapalle – Secunderabad Special trains will stop at Charlapalli, Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Nadikude, Pidiguralla, Sattenapalle, Guntur, Vijayawada, Eluru, Tadepalligudem, Nidadavolu, Rajahmundry, Samalkot, Annavaram, Tuni and Elamanchili stations in both directions.

Kacheguda – Tiruchanur – Kacheguda special trains will stop at Umdanagar, Shadnagar, Jadcherla, Mahbubnagar, Wanparti Road, Gadwal, Kurnool City, Dhone, Gooty, Tadipatri, Yerraguntla, Cuddapah, Ontimitta, Razampeta and Renigunta stations in both directions.

Kakinada Town – Mysore – Kakinada Town special trains will stop at Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Nidadavolu, Tanuku, Bhimavaram Town, Akividu, Kaikalur, Gudivada, Vijayawada, Guntur, Sattenapalle, Piduguralla, Nadikude, Miryalaguda, Nalgonda, Secunderabad, Begumpet, Lingampalli, Vikarabad, Tandur, Sedam, Yadgir, Krishna, Raichur, Manthralayam Road, Adoni, Guntakal, Anantapur, Dharmavaram, Hindupur, Yelahanka, Bangalore Cant, Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna, Kengeri and Mandya stations in both the directions.

Barauni – Chennai Beach special train will stop at Kiul, Jhajha, Jasidih, Madhupur, Chittaranjan, Asansol, Durgapur, Bardhaman, Andul, Kharagpur, Balasore, Bhadrakh, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Khurda Road, Berhampur, Khurda Road, Berhampur, Palasa, Srikakulam Road, Vizianagaram, Duvvada, Rajahmundry, Vijayawada, Ongole, Nellore and Gudur stations.

Meanwhile, the SCR also announced special trains in view of the centenary year of Sri Sathya Sai Baba.

Two special trains will be operated from MGR Chennai Central to Guntakal (06091) on November 11 and 21. Guntakal – MGR Chennai Central (06092) special train will run on November 20 and 22.

Anakapalle – Yelahanka (07409) special train will be operated on November 13. Yelahanka – Anakapalle (07410) special train will be operated on November 14.