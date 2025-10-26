Bengaluru: Stepfather Allegedly Kills 7-Year-Old Stepdaughter In Kumbalgodu

Bengaluru: A tragic incident has shaken Bengaluru's Kumbalgodu police station limits, where a stepfather allegedly suffocated his seven-year-old stepdaughter over a family dispute before fleeing. The victim, Siri, a resident of Kannika Layout near Ramasandra in Bengaluru, was attacked after returning from school on Friday evening. Police are actively searching for her stepfather, Darshan, who escaped the scene as his wife was returning home.

Instagram Friendship Turned Marriage

According to police, Shilpa, Siri's mother, had separated from her first husband and was living with her mother and daughter in Kannika Layout, Ramasandra, Bengaluru. About four months ago, she connected with Darshan, a grocery store employee from Pavagada taluk, Tumakuru district, via Instagram. Their friendship gradually developed into a romantic relationship. Shilpa's mother encouraged her to remarry, saying,“You are still young, get married a second time. It will be a support for your life.”

Husband's Behaviour Changed After Mother-in-Law's Death

Following the marriage, in which Darshan was eight years younger than Shilpa, the couple initially lived harmoniously. However, after the recent death of Shilpa's mother due to illness, Darshan's attitude reportedly changed. He frequently quarreled with his wife and was allegedly cruel towards his stepdaughter over trivial matters.

The Tragic Incident

Police reported that on Friday evening in Bengaluru, Darshan assaulted and suffocated Siri, reportedly because she was not attending tuition properly. He fled immediately after committing the crime. The Kumbalgodu police have launched a manhunt to apprehend him.