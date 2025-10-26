Karan Johar Makes Shocking Confession To Janhvi Kapoor: I Was Intimately Involved With Your Family Member

Karan Johar and Janhvi Kapoor appeared on 'Too Much with Kajol & Twinkle,' where Karan shocked everyone by claiming he had been intimate with a member of Janhvi Kapoor's family during the game.

Karan Johar, who is 25 years older than Janhvi Kapoor, made a surprising comment on a recent show that left Janhvi visibly shocked. Later, Karan clarified his statement, explaining the context behind his unexpected remark.

During a game on Kajol and Twinkle's show, Janhvi Kapoor asked Karan Johar to reveal a sensational secret. To everyone's surprise, he claimed he had been intimate with one of her family members, leaving Janhvi and the audience visibly shocked.

Karan Johar clarified that while losing his virginity at 26 was true, the claim about Janhvi's family was false. He added,“The thought has crossed my mind, though,” clearing the misunderstanding.

Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming projects include Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari and Peddi opposite Ram Charan. Meanwhile, Karan Johar is producing Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Toh Meri, adding another exciting venture to his production lineup.