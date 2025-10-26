Cyclone Montha: Indian Army On Alert As Cyclone Montha Threatens East And West Coasts

The Indian Army has activated heightened readiness across both the east and west coasts. The twin weather systems, one over the Arabian Sea and one over the Bay of Bengal, are expected to strengthen into Cyclone Montha within 48 hours. Coordination has been established with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), state disaster authorities and the meteorological department to ensure a swift response in case of impact.

बहु मौसम संबंधी चेतावनीमुख्यबिंदुदक्षिण-पूर्व बंगाल की खाड़ी में गहरा अवदाब और 27 अक्टूबर तक दक्षिण-पश्चिम और आस-पास के पश्चिम-मध्य बंगाल की खाड़ी में इसके चक्रवाती तूफान में बदलने की संभावना, और 28 अक्टूबर की सुबह तक इसके गंभीर चक्रवाती तूफान में बदलने की संभावना है।

Realised weather during past 24 hours ending at 0830 hours IST of today, the 26th October, 2025: ❖ Heavy to very heavy rainfall (7-20 cm) has been recorded at isolated places over Gujarat Region, Tamil Nadu. ❖ Heavy rainfall (7- 11 cm) has been recorded at isolated places

(A) Deep Depression over Southeast Bay of BengalThe deep depression over southeast Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 6 kmph during past 6 hours, and lay centred at 0830 hrs IST of today, the 26th October 2025, over the same region, near latitude 11.2°N

(A) Deep Depression over Southeast Bay of Bengal:The depression over southeast Bay of Bengal moved nearly west-northwestwards with a speed of 10 kmph during past 6 hours, intensified into a Deep Depression and lay centred at 0000 UTC of today, the 26th October 2025, over the

In view of the impending #cyclone "Montha", fishermen community of Balasore district are being sensitised not to venture into sea till 30th October by fisheries department. All boats have been brought back to the coast this morning as reported by DFO.

Current meteorological situation Depression over the Arabian Sea

A depression lies about 700 km west-southwest of Mumbai and is expected to move westwards across the East Central Arabian Sea in the next 24 hours.

Deep depression over the Bay of Bengal

A system located around 610 km west of Port Blair and 950 km south-southeast of Gopalpur has intensified into a deep depression. It is expected to become a cyclonic storm and then a severe cyclonic storm by 28 October.

Forecasted landfall

The Bay system is likely to cross between Machilipatnam and Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh during the evening or night of 28 October as a severe cyclonic storm with maximum sustained winds of 90–100 km h−1 and gusts up to 110 km h−1.

Likely impact areas

Coastal Andhra Pradesh, especially the belt between Machilipatnam and Kakinada, is on red alert for 28 October. Coastal Odisha and Tamil Nadu are also expected to experience strong winds and heavy rainfall.

The depression over the Arabian Sea could affect parts of the west coast as it moves, meaning Karnataka, Goa and Lakshadweep must stay vigilant.

Army readiness and response

The Army has deployed Disaster Response Columns (DRCs) in all likely-affected states and union territories:



Karnataka: 8 dedicated + 9 reserve

Kerala: 6 + 7

Andhra Pradesh & Telangana: 10 + 7

Tamil Nadu: 7 + 8 Lakshadweep & Minicoy Islands: 1 + 1 These stand-by forces will assist civil authorities in evacuation, relief, and rescue if needed.

Operational control rooms have been set up to monitor logistics, liaison with state agencies, and manage rapid deployment.

State-level mobilisation

In Andhra Pradesh, the government has appointed senior IAS officers as Special Officers in each coastal and adjoining district. They will oversee relief, evacuation, damage assessment and service restoration. The Chief Secretary has instructed immediate activation of cyclone control rooms, full coordination across departments and urgent readiness of all systems.

In Odisha, seven districts have been issued red warnings for extremely heavy rainfall, with a broader area under yellow alert. Leaders have cancelled employee leave and prepared shelters and rescue gear in advance.

@DBalasore chaired a preparatory meeting on Impending #Cyclone "Montha" with all line departments, BDOs, Tahasildars, EOs and senior officials. Leaves of all officers has been cancelled and Collector has instructed for all kind of readiness for emergency response.

Public advisories and sea-warnings

Fishermen along the Bay of Bengal and adjoining coasts have been strictly advised against venturing into open seas. The Indian Coast Guard has already shepherded hundreds of fishing vessels to safety. Residents in vulnerable zones, especially near coasts, low-lying areas and rivers, are urged to stay alert, avoid unnecessary travel and follow instructions from local authorities.

Departments like roads, power, communications and health have been directed to ensure services remain uninterrupted or are restored quickly after any disruption.

Why two systems matter

This unusual situation of twin depressions, one over the Arabian Sea, another over the Bay of Bengal, raises the risk for a broader coastal impact. While the Bay system is the immediate threat, the Arabian Sea system reinforces the need for coast-to-coast vigilance. Together these systems can test the readiness of defence, civil and disaster-management agencies.

Key take-aways for citizens



Keep monitoring local updates from the IMD, NDMA and state disaster control rooms.

Prepare simple supplies: Torch/light, essential medicines, basic food, a mobile phone-charger and emergency contacts.

If you live in coastal or flood-prone zones, locate nearest shelter and evacuation route.

Do not use roads or beaches during high wind and rain warnings. Stay indoors when possible. Farmers, fishermen and workers in exposed areas should be especially cautious, and avoid risk during the storm period.

Over the next 48 hours:

The systems will continue to deepen and move. By October 28 evening/night, the Bay system is expected to make landfall near the Andhra coast.

After landfall, heavy rainfall, storm surge and strong winds may affect infrastructure, homes, power lines and transport. The Army and civil teams will shift from preparedness into active response mode: evacuations, rescues, road clearances, restoring services.

Post-storm:

Damage assessment, relief distribution and restoration of normalcy will be major tasks.

As Cyclone Montha gathers strength and heads towards India's eastern coast, the joint readiness of the Indian Army, state governments, the NDMA and local agencies are all set to face the threat.

