Satish Shah Dies Of Kidney Failure: 7 Early Warning Signs You Must Know

kidney failure symptoms:When this disease occurs, a person may need dialysis or a kidney transplant to survive. So, let's look at what kind of signs the body gives before kidney failure...

Famous actor Satish Shah passed away at 74 from kidney failure. This serious condition occurs when kidneys can't remove toxins, which then build up in the body.

Fatigue and exhaustion are some of the early symptoms of kidney failure. This happens because poorly functioning kidneys can't remove toxins from the blood, leading to fatigue.

Early signs of kidney failure include swelling in feet, legs, and face as kidneys fail to remove excess water and sodium. Swelling is often worse around the eyes in the morning.

Frequent urination at night can be an early sign of kidney issues. A person might feel the need to urinate often, along with other symptoms like fatigue and swelling.

Darkening of urine is one of the early symptoms of kidney failure. When urine turns dark brown, red, or pink, it may indicate kidney bleeding or reduced kidney function.

Shortness of breath can also be an early symptom of kidney failure. This may be due to the accumulation of excess fluid in the body, which puts pressure on the lungs.

Kidney failure can cause skin to turn yellow or light brown due to toxin buildup. This early sign often appears with other symptoms like itching, dryness, or swelling.