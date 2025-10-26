47Th ASEAN Summit Kicked Off In Malaysia

MENAFN - Nam News Network) KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 26 (NNN-BERNAMA) – The 47th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit and related summits, kicked off in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, today, under the theme“Inclusivity and Sustainability.”

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Malaysian Prime Minister, Anwar Ibrahim, the chair of ASEAN 2025, said, rising contestation and growing uncertainty, test not only ASEAN economies, but ASEAN's collective resolve to keep faith in cooperation.

He noted that ASEAN's strength lies in the conviction that respect and reason still bind the members together.

His speech was followed by the signing of the Declaration on the Admission of Timor-Leste into ASEAN, marking the entry of Timor-Leste as the 11th member of the grouping.

During the summits scheduled for today to Tuesday, the ASEAN leaders will focus their discussions on issues related to ASEAN community-building and ASEAN's external relations.

They will deliberate, among others, on ways to deepen regional integration, stimulate economic growth, and enhance ASEAN connectivity.

Established in 1967, the grouping includes Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam and Timor-Leste.– NNN-BERNAMA