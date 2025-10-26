Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan Supports Tanya Mittal, Calls Out Housemates For Gossip [WATCH]

The drama in Bigg Boss 19 intensifies as tensions rise among contestants. In the latest Weekend Ka Vaar promo, Salman Khan scolds housemates while backing Tanya Mittal, who has become the center of conflict inside the house.

During the promo, Salman addresses the contestants directly:

"Tanya, your new partner is Farhana Bhatt. When you two started hanging out together, why was the whole house shaken? Baseer and Nehal, why were you so bothered? Because we know what you both have said about each other."

#WeekendKaVaar Promo - Salman Khan schools Neelam on friendship and support Tanya twitter/8jhdIbD0pw

- BBTak (@BiggBoss_Tak) October 24, 2025

"Tanya never said anything behind your back, she was your true friend, but you guys always talked behind her back."

Salman reminded all the housemates, "Tanya never talks about you people, but all of you talk about her." He also questioned Mridul Tiwari, asking about a previous conversation and promising the housemates they would hear the truth directly from Tanya.

This Weekend Ka Vaar is expected to feature a double eviction. Media reports suggest that Nehal Chudasama will be evicted from the house, while another contestant may be sent to a secret room, creating a new twist for viewers.

Since its premiere on August 24, 2025, Bigg Boss 19 has featured a star-studded lineup, including Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Mridul Tiwari, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Abhishek Bajaj, Tanya Mittal, Zeeshan Quadri, Awez Darbar, Nehal Chudasama, Pranit More, Farhana Bhatt, Shehbaz Badesha, and Neelam Giri.

Where to Watch

Fans can catch all the drama, including Weekend Ka Vaar, on Jio Hotstar and Colors Channel, where the latest twists, evictions, and controversies continue to keep audiences on the edge of their seats.