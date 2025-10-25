Camping In Dubai This Winter? Best Spots, Dos And Don'ts All You Need To Know

As the weather cools down towards the end of the year, life gets more interesting in the UAE. Residents, who would think twice before heading out for an evening jog in the summer, can now plan outdoor activities like cycling, hiking, road trips to the other emirates, and so on.

Adventure seekers take it a notch further to plan camping trips to the desert during these months. This is when you can enjoy the beauty of the red sand dunes and take in the breeze without feeling as if the skin is melting off your face.

Dubai's camping season lasts from October until April, so you have plenty of time to plan a trip. For tourists, this is the best time to step out of the air-conditioned malls, go beyond the glitz and glam of Dubai and experience the raw, ruggedness of the UAE's vast outdoors.

While guided safaris can give you a slight taste of life in the desert, it is when you spend a few nights living in its wilderness that you really feel the magic.

But before you set out on a trip, here are some things you need to know and plan ahead to ensure a smooth experience.

Where to go camping in Dubai

Al Qudra Lakes

It is one of the most convenient camping spots, not too far from the bustling city, but just far enough to escape the chaos. Al Qudra is a series of artificial lakes set in Dubai's desert. A 30-45 minute drive will take you there. You can take the E66 highway from Downtown Dubai, exit to E77, then get onto the D63 road and follow the signs.

Winter is also the time when wildlife becomes more visible, so you might spot desert foxes or some of the 170 species of birds - including the stunning flamingos. Dawn is the best time to spot wildlife.

Visitors can also drive to the Love Lake in the vicinity, a popular spot which consists of two large, inter-connected heart-shaped lakes.

Hatta

A mountainous area about a 90-minute drive from Dubai, Hatta offers designated camping sites with facilities like BBQ pits, parking, and restrooms. You also have options for renting caravans or glamping. Popular spots include the Hatta Campsite near Wadi Hub and the scenic Suhaila Lakes.

From biking on the rough terrain to to kayaking at the Hatta Dam, the location offers a variety of outdoor activities.

By car, you can get to Hatta from Dubai via Ras Al Khor Rd/E44 and then Sharjah-Kalba Rd/E102, from where you can follow the signs to the town.

Lahbab Desert

Lahbab Desert is another popular spot for camping, with lots to explore, such as the Pink Rock and Big Red, a 300-foot-high sand dune. Thrill seekers can get their adrenaline pumping on quadbikes or sandboards.

It is located just 50km south of the city, on the highway between Dubai and Sharjah.

Al Aweer

Dubai Municipality allots designated plots for temporary camps here, offering a secure and well-equipped environment for families and individuals to enjoy the desert landscape during the cooler months. These are open for personal use only, and need to be booked for a minimum of three months.

You must obtain permits via the Dubai Municipality website or the Dubai Now app, before pitching a tent in Al Aweer, which is a 25-minute drive from Dubai. Applications for season 2025-2026 opened on October 21.

Jebel Ali beach

Instead of heading to the desert, if you want to plan a beachside camp in a caravan, the sandy shores of Jebel Ali is the best spot for it.

However, you have to obtain a no-objection certificate on the Dubai Municipality website which will let you park your trailer on the public beach for a maximum of 30 days. You have to provide a valid copy of the ownership of the caravan or trailer.

How to begin your camping trip

Once you have decided where to go, it's time to decide whether you want to DIY or take the help of experts. You can book an overnight package with desert tour operators such as Arabian Adventures or Platinum Heritage. They offer desert drives, themed activities and luxe settings, complete with comfortable tents and bedding, to ensure you have a smooth experience.

If you're planning to drive into the desert, ensure you have the right kind of car, in a good condition. There are several car rental companies where you can book one for the day, in case you are confident about your off-roading skills. You can also opt for a quick desert-driving lesson for a day before you begin your camping trip.

If you plan to do it all yourself, here's a checklist of things you'll need:



A tent, of course, as well as a sleeping bag with bedding and pillows. Look up YouTube tutorials in case you've never pitched a tent before, or take along someone who knows

Enough water and food to last the duration of your stay. Staying hydrated in the desert is essential.

Paper plates and cutlery

Cooking essentials

Fire pit for your bonfire

Garbage bags to dispose trash properly

Layer up at night as temperatures can dip pretty low on the desert

Folding table, camping chairs and rugs

First-aid kit for emergencies

Torches with extra batteries

Power banks and phone chargers

Fire extinguisher

Car tow rope

A full tank Spare tyre

Dos and don'ts

1. Set up your tent before it gets dark. The best time to set up camp is early evening, so you can enjoy sunset hues on the horizon.

2. How to choose the best spot? When setting up your tent, make sure it's on high ground, above water levels. Your camp site should not be at the base of a cliff, or in shallow, marshy areas, or by a wadi (ravine) that could flood if it rains.

3. Keep your tent away from cooking stations, fires and any fuel tanks or generators. It is also important to secure your tent, so it doesn't fall over or fly away if there are sudden strong winds.

4. Check the weather forecast for any unexpected changes. While it can be warm during the day, temperatures can drop drastically at night.

5. Always wear covered shoes, like desert boots, and keep an eye out for creepy crawlies.

6. Dispose off garbage properly. It is illegal to dump, burn, or bury waste outside designated areas. Littering can incur heavy fines.

7. Don't leave any food or burning coal unattended overnight.

8. It is preferable to have company when you go camping, or at least inform someone where you are heading to in case you plan to go solo.

9. Check the rules and regulations of each camp site so that you do not violate laws.

10. Some camp sites require prior booking, so ensure you check that before you reach.

Now that you have done the research, what are you waiting for? It's time to make the most of UAE's winter, my friend!