Women's WC: New Zealand Elect To Bat First Against England In Devine's Farewell Game

MENAFN - IANS) Visakhapatnam, Oct 26 (IANS) New Zealand have won the toss and elected to bat first against England at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium on Sunday. The match is also New Zealand captain Sophie Devine's last women's ODI game.

New Zealand, the defending T20 World Cup champions, haven't had the campaign they hoped for, especially with games against Sri Lanka and Pakistan washed out due to rain in Colombo. Still, there's added emotional weight to this fixture - it could be the final World Cup appearance for not just Sophie, but also for veterans Suzie Bates, and Lea Tahuhu.

“Looks like a great wicket today. We played well in patches and with the ball we have been good in phases, hopefully we can put those pieces together today. Just want to out there, enjoy and play with a smile on my face. It's been a real honour,” said Sophie.

England, meanwhile, will be keen to finish at second place in the points table. A higher ranking could prove to be crucial for England if rain disrupts their Guwahati semi-final against South Africa in the coming week. It's to be remembered that in case of a washout, the team placed higher would advance to the final.

To address their shaky middle-order woes, England have brought in Danni Wyatt-Hodge for Emma Lamb.“We wanted to bat as well, looks a dry wicket. Coming in at this stage is difficult for anyone, but banking on Danni's experience,” said captain Nat Sciver-Brunt.

Playing XIs

England: Amy Jones (wk), Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight, Nat Sciver-Brunt (captain), Sophia Dunkley, Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Alice Capsey, Charlotte Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Linsey Smith, and Lauren Bell

New Zealand: Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine (captain), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze (wk), Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Lea Tahuhu, and Eden Carson

–IANS

nr/bc