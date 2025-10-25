Small Bitcoin Miners Grow As Ferrari Ventures Into Crypto

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) In a notable shift within the cryptocurrency landscape, smaller Bitcoin miners are beginning to close the gap with industry giants as competition intensifies post-2024 halving. Meanwhile, luxury automaker Ferrari is venturing deeper into blockchain, offering exclusive digital tokens for its elite clients. Simultaneously, video platform Rumble is preparing to introduce Bitcoin tipping, reflecting a broader acceptance and integration of crypto payments in mainstream media. These developments highlight the evolving role of blockchain technology across different sectors and the increasing mainstream adoption of cryptocurrencies.



Smaller Bitcoin miners gain ground on larger rivals

The crypto mining industry is witnessing an uptick in competition following the 2024 halving, with mid-tier miners increasingly narrowing the hashrate gap against industry leaders.

According to data from The Miner Mag, public miners such as HIVE Digital, Bitdeer, and Cipher Mining have expanded their realized hashrates after years of infrastructure development. They are now challenging the dominance of the biggest players like MARA Holdings, CleanSpark, and Cango.

These publicly listed miners now contribute nearly one-third of Bitcoin's overall network hashrate, underscoring their growing influence. The industry's expansion is partly fueled by a surge in borrowing to fund new infrastructure projects. As previously reported, total debt across the sector has skyrocketed to $12.7 billion, up from just $2.1 billion a year earlier.

Bitcoin miners' realized hashrate growth. Source: The Miner Mag

Ferrari to launch digital token for racing fans

Luxury automaker Ferrari is embracing blockchain technology with plans to issue a digital token enabling its most dedicated fans to bid on a prized racing memorabilia-a Ferrari 499P, a recent Le Mans endurance racing winner.

The company will introduce the“Token Ferrari 499P” in collaboration with fintech firm Conio, targeting members of its exclusive Hyperclub, a private network of 100 high-net-worth individuals passionate about endurance racing. This initiative aims to enhance loyalty among elite clients, according to Ferrari's chief marketing officer, Enrico Galliera.

Token holders will gain the ability to trade their assets among themselves and participate in exclusive auctions, including the opportunity to bid on the racing car itself. The program is set to launch ahead of the 2027 World Endurance Championship season.

Ferrari 499P. Source: Wikimedia

Rumble unveils Bitcoin tipping for content creators

Video-sharing platform Rumble is set to introduce Bitcoin tipping for its vast user base, which exceeds 51 million monthly active viewers. The company's CEO, Chris Pavlovski, announced the plan during the Plan ₿ Forum in Lugano, Switzerland.

Rumble has partnered with Tether, a leading stablecoin issuer, to enable Bitcoin (BTC ) tips, marking a significant step for crypto payment integration in mainstream content platforms. Tether's CEO, Paolo Ardoino, expects a full rollout by early to mid-December, after resolving minor technical issues and improving user experience.

This feature could significantly boost crypto adoption, especially among content creators who value the security and censorship resistance that Bitcoin offers. Given Rumble's large audience and anti-censorship ethos, integrating Bitcoin tips might accelerate the mainstream acceptance of crypto payments in digital entertainment.

Ardoino highlighted that Bitcoin tips will provide creators with financial protection, shielding them from potential debanking based on content they produce, thus reinforcing Bitcoin's role as a censorship-resistant asset.

