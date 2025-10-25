Kazakhstan-China Pipeline Enhances Oil Shipping Volumes

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Oil transportation via the system of Kazakhstan-China Pipeline, operated by KazTransOil, reached 14.484 million tons from January through September 2025, Trend reports via KazMunayGas.

This figure represents an increase of 5 percent compared to the same period in 2024.

During the reporting period, the oil cargo turnover for this pipeline system amounted to 12.941 billion ton-kilometers, which is a 4 percent year-on-year growth.

Meanwhile, crude oil loading into tankers at the Aktau seaport using KazTransOil's facilities totaled 2.440 million tons, which is 5 percent lower than in the same period of 2024.

KazTransOil is Kazakhstan's main oil pipeline operator, providing crude oil transportation services for domestic supply, transit, and export markets. The company's core activities include the transportation of oil and petroleum products via trunk pipelines, including pumping, transshipment, draining, loading, storage, and blending operations. It is also engaged in the construction and operation of pipeline infrastructure both within Kazakhstan and abroad, including facilities for storage and loading, and connections to other modes of transport for liquid hydrocarbons.

KazTransOil's trunk pipeline network spans 5,196 kilometers and is supported by 36 oil pumping stations, 68 oil heating furnaces, and a storage tank farm with a total capacity of 1.426 million cubic meters. The company also manages five railway loading and unloading facilities and has the infrastructure in place for loading tankers at three active berths of the Aktau seaport's oil terminal.