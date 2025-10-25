Reputation House Announces Strategic Partnership With Otterlyai To Strengthen AI-Driven Reputation Management

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Both companies are working with artificial intelligence based solutions and monitoring systems

Reputation House, a Dubai-based IT-company with a strong focus on online reputation management and tech-driven visibility solutions, has announced a strategic partnership with OtterlyAI, an award-winning platform specializing in AI Search monitoring and Generative Engine Optimization.

This collaboration combines OtterlyAI's analytical insights with Reputation House's practical expertise in shaping and improving how brands appear across AI-generated results. Through this partnership, clients of OtterlyAI who receive automated reports on their AI search presence - including tone, sentiment, and visibility across platforms such as ChatGPT, Google AI Overview, Gemini, Perplexity and others - will now have access to actionable implementation support provided by Reputation House.

“OtterlyAI helps companies understand what AI sees - and we help them change it. This partnership reflects our broader digital transformation and ongoing tech expansion: we're building next-generation solutions that empower clients to take control of how AI platforms represent them. Together with OtterlyAI, we turn monitoring data into an actionable strategy - giving businesses the tools to measure, manage, and elevate their digital perception in real time,” said Dima Raketa, CEO of Reputation House.

Under the new partnership, Reputation House has been verified as an official agency partner of OtterlyAI. The integration will enable businesses monitored by OtterlyAI to seamlessly connect with Reputation House experts when they need to address negative sentiment, improve visibility in AI-generated results, or strengthen their overall digital footprint.

“We often see companies asking, 'What's next?' after they receive their AI search visibility reports. Partnering with Reputation House means we can now offer them a clear next step - a trusted team that knows how to execute the changes our data reveals,” said Thomas Peham, CEO of OtterlyAI.

For Reputation House, this collaboration is another highlight in expanding its ecosystem of online branding solutions. The company continues to develop technologies and partnerships focused on providing brands with tools and services that help them to remain visible, credible, and be accurately represented for public perception.

Reputation House is a global reputation-tech company headquartered in Dubai, specializing in online reputation management, AI brand visibility, and predictive analytics. With operations across the Middle East, Europe, and the United States, the company helps businesses control their digital narratives and lead in the new era of AI-driven reputation.

OtterlyAI is a leading AI Search Monitoring and optimization platform built for the future of search. It enables brands and SEO professionals to automatically monitor where they show up, what's being said about them, and which websites get cited-across new and evolving AI search platforms. Trusted by thousands of marketing and SEO experts, Otterly helps users turn visibility into action.