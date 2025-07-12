Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Establishment Of New Government In Syria Has Opened Significant Prospects For Advancement Of Ties - President Ilham Aliyev

Establishment Of New Government In Syria Has Opened Significant Prospects For Advancement Of Ties - President Ilham Aliyev


2025-07-12 10:03:45
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 12.​ The establishment of the new government in Syria has opened significant prospects for the advancement of ties, said the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, at an expanded meeting with Ahmad Al-Sharaa, Transitional President of the Syrian Arab Republic, Trend reports.

The head of the state noted that due to the unfriendly policies of the previous Syrian government toward Azerbaijan, bilateral relations had experienced a period of stagnation. However, he emphasized that the establishment of the new government in Syria has opened significant prospects for the advancement of ties.

MENAFN12072025000187011040ID1109792057

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search