Bengaluru: Dashcam Video Shows Bus 'Intentionally' Trying To Hit I20 Car On Airport Road

MENAFN - Live Mint) A Reddit user has shared a video in which a Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus driver allegedly“tried” to hit an i20 car on Airport Road. The dashcam footage shows the bus moving in its lane while other cars pass by. As the video progresses, the driver of the i20 attempts to overtake, prompting the car to pause briefly until the bus moves on.

So far, there has been no response from BMTC regarding the incident.

The post has garnered several views and comments, with one social media user writing,“For whatever reason, I only see these videos and news from Bengaluru - whether it's a bus driver or a cab driver. It's a mess out there. Bengaluru is getting famous for all the wrong reasons.”

Another user said,“A lot can be corrected by @BMTC_BENGALURU through strict action. But even after reporting the details of a life-threatening incident, all I get is a ticket number. A few strict actions in a month could have made things a lot better.”

A third user commented,“EV bus drivers have started driving like this after getting electric buses, as they haven't practised driving with an automatic gearbox. I spoke to a bus driver regarding this issue.”

Mint could not independently verify the authenticity of the claims.

BMTC bus allegedly rear-ends car in Bengaluru

In a similar incident reported last month in Bengaluru, a local resident claimed that a BMTC bus had“intentionally” rear-ended their car while they were trying to overtake a tractor. The individual shared the ordeal on social media, explaining that when they approached the driver after the collision, the driver allegedly shouted at them in Kannada. Following the post, BMTC's official handle acknowledged the complaint, assigning it docket number BMTC2024009148. However, the complainant insisted that a formal police case be registered, arguing that a mere complaint was insufficient. Expressing fear over the near miss, the user wrote that had they been riding a two-wheeler, the outcome could have been fatal.

