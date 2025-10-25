Guyana Invests $20 Billion In New Housing Developments

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)The People's Progressive Party Civic's (PPP/C) administration has invested some $20 billion in the establishment of new housing developments across the country, as part of its continued efforts to expand access to affordable housing and improve living conditions for citizens.

With this massive investment, minister of housing, Collin Croal, on Friday visited several new housing sites, including Overwinning, Providence, Glasgow, Hogstye, and Moleson Creek, to assess the ongoing debushing and land preparation works being carried out. These activities mark the initial phase of development in the new housing areas, paving the way for the installation of critical infrastructure such as roads, drainage networks, and utilities.

“We are working on some additional lands for the mid-way area since persons have been asking about that spread. We believe that the lands we have here at Moleson-Creek, Overwinning and Providence will take care for the pending applicants in Region Six,” minister Croal stated.

Minister Croal highlighted that there is some 6,000 pending applicants in that region. Infrastructural works for the Hogstye Phase One will be completed by mid-November, allowing over 300 allottees to access their lands by the end of November..

However, siteworks at Moleson Creek have slowed, as a result of limited access by the contractors.

This development, which is valued at $3.5 billion, will include residential lots, schools, government offices, commercial spaces, and recreational grounds. Minister Croal has confirmed that with the construction of a new access bridge, works in the Moleson Creek development will be accelerated. Also, some 22 local contractors have been awarded bid for the works.

The works are being executed through the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) as the agency push efforts to deliver serviced lots and move-in-ready homes to Guyanese families. Minister Croal emphasised that the government's housing programme is not only about land allocation but about building complete communities that include access to essential amenities, economic opportunities, and improved quality of life.

The $20 billion investment forms part of a broader national housing and infrastructure agenda that aims to create sustainable, well-planned communities across Regions Five and Six and beyond.

Government focuses on home ownership over the next five years The post Guyana invests $20 billion in new housing developments appeared first on Caribbean News Global.