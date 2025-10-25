Class 11, 12 Exam Forms: JKBOSE Grants Final 3-Day Window

Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) office in Bemina Srinagar

Srinagar- The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE), has issued extension- notification for online submission of Annual examination Forms for class 11th and 12th, Regular, 2025 for a period of 3 days beginning on October 27.

As per the notification(s) issued by the Joint Secretary, Examinations JD/ KD, the on-roll eligible students of Kashmir Division including winter zone areas of Jammu Division besides district Kargil can submit their examination forms in online mode from October 27 to 29 on payment of applicable fee of Rs 4230 excluding practical fee.

The Board has directed all concerned institutions to ensure timely submission of forms, advising students to carefully verify their particulars during punching of information on the designated portal in observance of timeline.

ADVERTISEMENT

The notification(s) indicating fee structure are available on the official J&K BOSE website. .

The Board has urged parents and students to complete the process of submission of forms within the stipulated time frame to avail the final chance following which no form will be entertained, whatsoever.