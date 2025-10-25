For 70 Years, No One Dared To Touch Art 370: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah – PTI file photo

Srinagar- Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for ending Article 370 in 2019, saying no government had dared touch it for 70 years. Speaking at rallies across Bihar, Shah said Modi not only revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir but also fully integrated the region into India.

Shah highlighted the government's decisive actions against terrorism, stating that terror hideouts were neutralised like never before.“For seven decades, no government attempted to amend Article 370. In 2019, PM Modi ended it and crushed terrorism from hideouts like no one had before,” he said.

Shah also underscored India's economic progress under Modi, noting that the country rose from the 11th to the fourth-largest economy in the world, with ambitions to become the third-largest by 2027.“PM Modi has made our country safe and prosperous,” he added.

On security matters, the Home Minister listed key attacks after Modi assumed office, including the Uri, Pulwama, and Pahalgam incidents. He said the government responded decisively through surgical strikes, air strikes, and, most recently, Operation Sindoor following the Pahalgam attack, neutralising terrorists at their hideouts.

Turning to electoral matters, Shah spoke about the special intensive revision of voter rolls in Bihar, accusing opposition parties of obstructing the process. He urged voters to support the NDA government, promising action against infiltrators.“Tell me, should the names of infiltrators be removed from the voter list or not? Form the NDA government again... I promise you that we will remove every single infiltrator from Bihar,” he said.