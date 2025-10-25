J&K RS Polls: Victory, Betrayal, & Accusations Fly

KO photo by Abid Bhat

Srinagar- The political storm over the Rajya Sabha elections in Jammu and Kashmir intensified a day after the polls, with party leaders trading allegations of betrayals, cross-voting and“fixed deals.”

The ruling National Conference (NC) won three of the four seats, while the BJP secured one, with Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Sat Sharma defeating NC candidate Imran Nabi Dar by securing 32 votes to Dar's 22. NC candidate Gurwinder Singh Oberoi also won under the same notification, securing 31 votes.

Omar Questions 'Secret' Support for BJP



Chief Minister Omar Abdullah acknowledged his party's 3-1 victory over the BJP but said the outcome was marred by“betrayal” from some quarters during polling on Friday. Speaking after inaugurating a chrysanthemum garden, Omar said,“We tried our best to make it 4-0, but we faced betrayal from some quarters at the last moment... Almost everyone now knows the names of those who betrayed us.”

He stressed that all NC votes remained intact and went to party candidates, thanking Congress, PDP, and other supporting colleagues. Omar also urged non-BJP MLAs who backed the saffron party to openly acknowledge their choice, criticizing some for secretly aiding BJP while publicly attending NC meetings.

“The way the Handwara MLA (Sajad Lone) abstained to avoid harming the BJP... But those who secretly helped the BJP should have the courage to openly state that either they voted in favour of the BJP or invalidated their vote to help the party,” he said.