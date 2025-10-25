Serbia Proposes Hosting Peace Talks Between Ukraine And Russia

MENAFN - UkrinForm) He made the statement in an interview with Fox News, Ukrinform reports.

"Serbia is also among the countries that are offering their good services, given our background, given the fact that we are friends with all the parties involved, to try and, if needed or if there's an interest, host any kind of talks... on how to bring this horrible tragedy, which has resulted in so many deaths and so much destruction to an end," Djuric said.

He added that the war in Ukraine must end immediately. "Serbia is, in principle, supportive of territorial integrity and sovereignty of all states in line with their U.N. borders," including Ukraine.

The Serbian foreign minister's proposal comes after a planned summit between President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin that was expected to take place in Hungary was postponed.

Some analysts believe Serbia would be an unexpected choice for the next round of ceasefire talks between Russia and Ukraine, given its historical ties rooted in cultural and religious connections.

As reported by Ukrinform, the United States postponed by a week the introduction of sanctions against the Serbian oil company NIS, which is owned by Russia and operates Serbia's only oil refinery.