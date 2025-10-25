403
Qatar's Embassy In Washington Celebrates Opening Of Its New Building
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Excellency Sheikh Meshal bin Hamad Al-Thani, Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the United States inaugurated the new building of the Qatari Embassy in Washington, D.C., in a ceremony attended by a number of members of the US administration and Congress, prominent political, economic, and social figures, policy advisors, think tank representatives, and members of the Arab and foreign diplomatic corps.
In his address during the ceremony, His Excellency affirmed that the opening of the new embassy building is a clear reflection of the strong and enduring relations between the State of Qatar and the United States of America.
He expressed hope that the new mission premises would serve as a new milestone in the ongoing efforts to strengthen cooperation between the two countries across all fields.
His Excellency reiterated Qatar's continued commitment to enhancing bilateral cooperation in the political, economic, cultural, and educational spheres, noting that the new embassy building serves as a platform for promoting engagement and mutual understanding.
He emphasized the importance of the ongoing and steadfast coordination between the State of Qatar and the United States in establishing stability and peace, and in achieving prosperity and well-being for the peoples of the region through cooperation based on the principles of the United Nations Charter, international law, and the sovereignty of states.
Held in partnership with Qatar Foundation, the Qatari Ministry of Defense, Qatar Airways, and Formula One, the ceremony featured a musical performance by Qatari composer and artist Dana Al Fardan, whose work skillfully reflected Qatari culture and folk heritage.
The new embassy building is located in the heart of Washington, D.C., occupying the historic administrative building of the Carnegie Institution for Science.
Designated a National Historic Landmark in 1965, the building is considered one of the most significant architectural landmarks in the city.
The facility includes dedicated spaces for diplomatic engagement, cultural and educational programs, consular services, and community outreach, enhancing the embassy's mission to deepen ties between the peoples of both nations and to promote cooperation in trade, security, education, and cultural exchange. United States Qatari Embassy diplomatic political
