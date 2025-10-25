Social Media Is Not A Factor For Aditya Rikhari While Making Music

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 25 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Aditya Rikhari, who is basking in the success of his viral hit song 'Sahiba', doesn't craft his music keeping the social media dynamics in mind.

The singer-songwriter spoke with IANS recently during the promotions of his music reality streaming show 'I-popstar', and said that while he considers social media as an important factor in distribution of his music, he doesn't make music which is shackled by the algorithm.

He told IANS,“Social media cannot be the criteria while creating a song. If I make a song thinking that I want it to be a hit, then my entire thought process will be the same. There should be honesty in the way I make my music. If you think about how the song will manifest itself on social media then you are not thinking about the art first. You are not thinking about what you want to make. You are thinking about what you will make that will become viral. And personally, I have never made a song thinking about it. I have many songs which have become big. And they didn't become big because I had thought that I would post it today and it will go viral on social media tomorrow, 6 months later or 1 year later”.

He further mentioned,“Right now, my biggest song that I have is 'Sahiba'. It blew up after one and a half years. So I'm a firm believer in it. If I think, 'It worked so, let's do something similar to make it work more, to make a formula'. Then it won't sit right with me as an artiste. I strive to make a good song till then I won't sit idle. I have thoughts, I have ideas. I'll do more work. Every song has its own time. Of course, social media is important. Those songs have been on social media as well. A lot of good people have liked them. But it's not because of me. It's because someone liked the song, they made something on it. Ten more people listened to it. They liked it. The song finds its own way”.