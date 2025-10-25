Behomes Launches Web Development Division To Strengthen Digital Infrastructure For Real Estate Companies

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Behomes, a PropTech company specializing in CRM solutions for the real estate industry, has announced the launch of its Web Development Division.

The new direction focuses on creating data-powered, SEO-optimized websites for agencies, brokers, and developers in the Middle East, Asia, and other expanding real estate markets.

Behomes has been developing websites for its clients for several years, but this was previously an internal service. The company now positions web development as one of its main business lines - integrating it with its existing CRM and data infrastructure.

“Our goal is to give real estate companies a single, connected digital environment - where the website, CRM, and data work as one system,” said Andrey Sviridenko, CEO of Behomes.“This approach helps agencies move faster online, automate their work, and strengthen their market credibility.”

At the core of every Behomes website is the company's proprietary DataHub - a structured property database that connects multiple real estate markets.

The DataHub currently covers:



5 countries: UAE, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Bahrain, and Egypt

650+ developers

2000+ residential complexes 280+ districts in the UAE

This system automatically fills websites with verified listings, developer information, and district profiles. Agencies can launch their websites with ready-to-use, constantly updated content.

Behomes offers three development options, each designed for specific client needs and budgets:



Webflow Template - modern, animated sites for boutique agencies and brokers (up to 30 days)

Behomes Framework - integrated PropTech structure with CRM and data connection (up to 25 days) WordPress Premium - scalable, multilingual websites for developers and large firms (up to 45 days)

See also Ticketmaster and Live Nation Face Federal Suit Over Inflated Ticket Resales

All platforms come with SEO architecture, CRM integration, responsive design, and access to Behomes' real estate data.

Behomes notes that for real estate professionals, having a website is now a core business requirement. A digital presence helps companies build credibility with developers, run advertising campaigns, and attract brokers and clients.

Each Behomes site includes:



2000+ property listings and 650+ developer profiles

Interactive maps and advanced search filters

Blog and multimedia integration Multilingual support (English, Arabic, Russian, French)

The full launch process - from branding setup to deployment - takes up to 30 calendar days. The company reports that clients typically see their websites indexed in Google within two to three weeks after launch, supported by built-in SEO structure and optimized content.

The launch comes amid growing demand for digital infrastructure across the global real estate industry. Agencies and developers are increasingly investing in automation, CRM integration, and online visibility as part of their digital transformation strategies.

“Digital presence today defines how a company is perceived,” said Andrey Sviridenko, CEO of Behomes.“A well-structured, data-driven website instantly builds trust - with clients, developers, and partners alike.”

Behomes Tech is a PropTech platform that develops CRM, marketing, and web solutions for the real estate industry. The company's DataHub aggregates verified information on more than 650 developers and over 2,000 residential complexes across five countries.

Through its new Web Development Division, Behomes expands its technological offering, focusing on integrated digital infrastructure and data-driven tools for real estate agencies and developers.

See also Walmart Sets Shopping on Autopilot via ChatGPT

Also published on Medium.

Notice an issue? Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com. We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.