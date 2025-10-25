Turkey hosts Istanbul Forest Innovation Week 2025 from

403
Turkey hosts Istanbul Forest Innovation Week 2025
(MENAFN) Türkiye is hosting the Istanbul Forest Innovation Week (IFIW) 2025 from October 20–25, aiming to become a global leader in using technology to combat forest fires. The event brings together over 400 experts and 30 organizations from 75 countries to discuss forestry and wildfire management. The Forestry General Directorate (OGM) coordinates the event, with Anadolu as its global communications partner.
Ismail Belen, chair of the UN Forum on Forests (UNFF), told a news agency that Türkiye has a strong future in tech-based wildfire management and emphasized sharing this expertise globally. He noted that while forest fires were once thought to affect only the Mediterranean region, northern countries including Germany, Austria, and Finland are now increasingly concerned.
Belen highlighted Türkiye’s advanced capabilities, including access to data on the location, number, and size of every tree. More than 10 drones are actively used to detect fires as soon as smoke appears, and an integrated system of helicopters, vehicles, and personnel can reach any fire within about 12 minutes.
The event allows Türkiye to showcase its work and encourages manufacturers to expand technology for broader forestry applications, such as mapping, wildlife monitoring, and pest tracking. Belen predicted that drone use in forestry and firefighting will expand in the coming decade, and said Türkiye could become a global leader in the sector, similar to its leadership in defense and contracting.
