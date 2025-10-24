​UK Shoppers Go Spending In September​

MENAFN - DailyFX (IG)) ​​​Retail sales defy expectations with September surge

​UK retail sales volumes rose 0.5% month-on-month (MoM) in September, comfortably beating economist forecasts for a 0.4% decline. The positive surprise marks a continuation of the summer's momentum, with August's reading revised upward to 0.6% from the initial 0.4% estimate.

​Annual growth in retail sales accelerated to 1.5%, suggesting British consumers are finding their spending power returning after months of pressure from elevated living costs. The improvement comes despite ongoing economic uncertainties and provides a welcome boost ahead of the crucial Christmas trading period.

​The figures represent a notable shift in consumer behaviour, with households appearing more willing to open their wallets for discretionary purchases. This suggests the squeeze on real incomes may finally be easing as wage growth outpaces inflation.

​Market participants viewed the data as broadly supportive for the UK economy, though the reaction was relatively muted given the data aligned with the broader picture of gradual improvement rather than signalling a dramatic acceleration.

​Clothing sector leads quarterly gains

​The clothing and footwear sector demonstrated particular strength over the third quarter, with volumes climbing 4.4% compared to second quarter (Q2). September's monthly increase of just 0.1% suggests the sector may be pausing for breath after strong earlier gains, though year-on-year (YoY) comparisons remain healthy.

​Non-food store sales rose 0.9% in September, with technology and telecommunications retailers posting notable gains. This performance suggests consumers are prioritising purchases of higher-value items, potentially indicating improved confidence about their financial prospects.

​Excluding volatile automotive fuel sales, retail volumes increased 0.6% MoM in September. The August figure was also revised higher to 1.0% from the initially reported 0.8%, painting a picture of sustained momentum through late summer and early autumn.

​The strength in non-essential categories contrasts with the more subdued performance in food stores, where competition remains intense and households continue to seek value. This divergence suggests consumers are becoming more selective about where they allocate their spending.

​Online retailers extend winning streak

​Internet retailers notched their eighth consecutive monthly increase in September, cementing online trading as an increasingly dominant force in British retail. Third-quarter (Q3) online spend jumped 3.5% compared to Q2 and was up 5% YoY.

​Online jewellers particularly benefited from elevated demand for gold, as investors and consumers alike sought exposure to the precious metal. Gold's role as both an investment and luxury good has supported sales through both trading platforms and traditional retail channels.

​The persistent strength of e-commerce reflects a structural shift in shopping habits accelerated by the pandemic. While high street footfall has partially recovered, many consumers have permanently migrated to online channels for convenience and price comparison capabilities.

​This trend presents both opportunities and challenges for retailers, who must balance investment in digital infrastructure with maintaining viable physical store networks. Those successfully navigating this transition are likely to capture market share from slower-moving competitors.

​Consumer confidence shows tentative improvement

​GfK's consumer confidence index edged up to −17 in October from September's −20 reading, suggesting households are gradually becoming less pessimistic about economic prospects. Notably, intentions to make big-ticket purchases reached their highest level in nearly four years.

​The improvement in confidence metrics aligns with the retail sales data, indicating consumers are translating more optimistic sentiment into actual spending decisions. This represents a crucial shift after an extended period where caution dominated household finances.

​However, the confidence reading remains well below pre-pandemic levels and significantly beneath the long-term average. This suggests consumers are emerging from pessimism rather than embracing outright optimism, keeping expectations for spending growth measured.

​The uptick in big-ticket buying intentions could support sectors like furniture, white goods and electronics heading into the year-end period. Retailers in these categories will be watching closely to see if intentions convert into actual purchases.

​Market reaction and individual stock movements

​The FTSE 100 opened marginally higher following the retail sales release, though the index lagged continental European bourses. UK stock trading activity remained measured as investors digested the implications for interest rate policy and corporate earnings.

​Gilt yields declined approximately 2 basis points across the curve, with the data doing little to alter expectations for Bank of England (BoE) policy. Sterling trimmed earlier losses to trade near $1.33 and outperformed most G-10 currency peers as the retail figures supported a relatively constructive view of UK economic resilience.

​NatWest raised its 2025 guidance, providing a boost to banking sector sentiment. GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) received US approval for its Blenrep cancer treatment, offering validation for its pharmaceutical pipeline and potentially opening a significant revenue stream.

​Rio Tinto saw board-level changes as directors stepped down, while CVS Group launched a £20 million share buyback programme. JTC extended bid deadlines for an ongoing acquisition, with investors monitoring whether improved terms might emerge. Those tracking specific sectors can use our trading platform to monitor price movements in real-time.

​Outlook for fourth quarter retail performance

​The September retail sales data sets up an interesting dynamic heading into the crucial fourth quarter (Q4). While momentum appears positive, retailers face multiple headwinds including rising energy costs, potential changes to employment regulations, and the ongoing cost-of-living pressures affecting many households.

​The upcoming Christmas trading period will prove critical in determining whether the recent improvement in sales and confidence can be sustained. Early indications from consumer confidence surveys suggest households are planning to spend, but the actual outcome will depend on various factors including weather, promotional activity and economic newsflow.

​Investors considering exposure to UK retail can access the sector through various instruments. Those wanting direct ownership might consider buying shares in individual retailers or relevant exchange-traded funds (ETFs) tracking the sector. Alternatively, traders might use derivatives to gain exposure without directly owning the underlying securities.

​The retail sector remains sensitive to consumer confidence, employment trends and real wage growth. Monitoring these indicators alongside sales data will help investors assess whether current momentum can be maintained through 2025 and beyond.

