Fire Kills Tens of Thousands of Chickens in Poland
(MENAFN) A devastating fire at a poultry farm in southwestern Poland resulted in the death of more than 100,000 chickens, local authorities confirmed Friday.
The fire erupted around 6 pm local time (1600GMT) Thursday in a structure housing thousands of hens in the village of Falkowice, a media outlet reported, citing emergency services.
Police indicated that approximately 130,000 hens were kept in the facility, while local news outlets, referencing a fire department spokesperson, suggested the number could be as high as 150,000. Some projections even indicated the figure might reach 400,000.
Fortunately, no human injuries were reported. A total of 45 firefighting units from three counties were involved in extinguishing the blaze, according to statements from police and the fire department.
Authorities added that the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Images shared by police on social media showed that by Friday morning, the fire had been largely brought under control.
Poultry farming constitutes an important segment of Poland's agricultural industry. Recent European Union data shows that the country is the second-largest exporter of eggs in the bloc.
