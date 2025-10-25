Woman Doctor's Suicide: Maharashtra Resident Doctors Launch Protest Threaten To Strike Work If Action Against Culprits Not Taken

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 25 (IANS) Following the tragic suicide by a 26-year-old female doctor in Satara after being repeatedly raped by a police officer and being pressurised by an MP to falsify medical reports of accused in jail, there has been a wave of anger in the medical fraternity over the issue. Resident doctors under the banner of the Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD), staged protests at KEM Hospital in Mumbai on Saturday over the issue. As part of their demonstration, doctors wore black armbands to express grief and anger over the incident.

More than 8,000 resident doctors across the state participated in the protest, demanding justice and a thorough investigation into the case by either the CID or a Special Investigation Team (SIT).

Several female doctors at KEM Hospital expressed fear and insecurity, stating that they worry such incidents could happen again if action is not taken.

Speaking to IANS, resident doctor Sameer Warge said,“After this incident, we have tied black ribbons and are carrying out a working protest. OPD and emergency services have not been stopped. However, if our demands are not met, we will intensify the protest. We are demanding the immediate arrest of the accused and proper functioning of the POSH committee so that there is a sense of accountability and deterrence. For now, we are continuing our duties, but if this situation persists, we will be forced to stop work.”

Another protesting doctor said,“What is most painful is that despite repeated complaints, no one listened to her, and no action was taken. In the end, she took her own life. It's deeply unfortunate. There must be strict action, and a transparent investigation-preferably by the CBI or an independent agency. Women's grievances must be heard, and the POSH Act must be properly implemented.”

Resident doctor Bhumika said,“This is our silent protest. We are tying black ribbons on our arms to condemn the incident. We have not stopped medical services, but we demand a transparent, time-bound investigation and the arrest of those responsible. There should also be a committee to monitor the pressure faced by doctors. POSH must be implemented effectively so that doctors, especially women, can feel safe.”

Another resident doctor, Seenam, added,“It's a very unfortunate incident. We want our demands to be met. If no action is taken, we will be compelled to stop work. As doctors, we are here to serve, but we also deserve a safe and respectful workplace.”

Meanwhile, the female doctor who allegedly committed suicide in Maharashtra's Satara district, left behind a detailed four page suicide note apart from the inked note on the palm of her hand, stating that a police officer raped her four times and exerted pressure on her to issue fake fitness certificates of accused in police cases. It has now emerged in her note that she was allegedly under pressure not only from police officials but even from a Member of Parliament (MP) and his personal assistants.

The woman doctor, who worked as a medical officer at the Phaltan sub-district hospital in Satara, also wrote in the note on her palm of her hand that she had been raped four times by Sub-Inspector Gopal Badne and was subjected to mental and physical abuse for over five months.

The woman doctor, who hails from Beed district, had been serving in the hospital for 23 months and was just a month away from completing her bond period for service in a rural area, when she took the extreme step out of frustration.

In her four-page suicide note, she wrote that police officers pressured her into issuing fake fitness certificates for accused, many of whom would not even be brought in for a medical examination. When she refused to comply, she would be harassed by Sub-Inspector Gopal Badne and others, she added in her note.

"The reason for my death is Sub-Inspector Gopal Badne who raped me and Prashant Bankar who tortured me mentally and physically for 4 months,” she said.