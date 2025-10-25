403
Trump's government to allow offshore oil drilling
(MENAFN) The Trump administration is reportedly preparing to allow offshore oil drilling across nearly all US coastal waters, according to reports.
The draft plan, produced by the Department of the Interior, targets areas in the Southeast that President Trump had previously pledged to protect during his reelection campaign due to concerns about potential oil spills affecting beaches and tourism. Documents suggest it is not yet clear if the draft has been submitted to the president and that changes could occur before publication.
An Interior Department spokesperson declined to comment on internal deliberations but emphasized that the agency “has been clear that there is a national energy emergency and all options to combat that crisis and win the AI race against China are on the table.”
If implemented, the proposal would represent a major expansion of US waters available for oil and gas leasing, including sensitive regions near coral reefs and Arctic waters that environmentalists warn are at risk. The plan outlines potential auctions along the US East and West coasts, Alaska, and the Gulf of Mexico.
Certain protected zones would remain off-limits, including the Northeast Canyons and Seamounts Marine National Monument off Massachusetts and the Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument near Hawaii. Interior documents indicate strong industry interest in Atlantic and Pacific drilling, with companies largely supporting expanded access beyond the Gulf of Mexico.
The draft serves as a preliminary step toward a new five-year Outer Continental Shelf oil lease program from 2026 to 2031, which would replace the Biden administration’s plan that included only three auctions between 2024 and 2029.
