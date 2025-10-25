403
Attack by Sudan’s RSF results in five deaths in EI Fasher
(MENAFN) At least five civilians were killed and more than 10 others injured when a drone strike by Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces (RSF) hit a civilian gathering in El Fasher, the capital of North Darfur, on Thursday. The attack, which took place in the city’s central market, involved a suicide drone that exploded, causing significant casualties.
Local sources confirmed the deaths, and the Sudan Tribune reported that the attack occurred in the afternoon but was officially disclosed the following day. The victims were civilians who had been part of a gathering in the busy market area.
In a separate development, eyewitnesses reported that the Sudanese army air defenses successfully intercepted several drones launched by the RSF over Khartoum International Airport.
This marked the fourth consecutive day of such attacks on the airport, a key infrastructure facility that had just resumed operations after being closed for over two years. The airport saw its first civilian passenger flight on Wednesday, just one day before the RSF’s continued air assaults.
There has been no official statement from the RSF regarding these recent reports.
The conflict between the Sudanese Army and the RSF has been ongoing since April 2023, leading to catastrophic humanitarian consequences. The UN and local authorities estimate that the fighting has killed more than 20,000 people and displaced 14 million people, deepening the country’s already fragile situation. The war has led to widespread devastation and significant civilian casualties, further complicating the efforts for peace and stability in Sudan.
