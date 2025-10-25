Azerbaijani MFA Extends Congratulations To Kazakhstan On Its National Day
"On the occasion of the National Day of Kazakhstan, we extend our heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to brotherly Kazakhstan and its people.
Azerbaijan values its partnership with Kazakhstan and looks forward to further strengthening our friendly ties.
Happy National Day!" the ministry wrote in a post on its official X page.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment