Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijani MFA Extends Congratulations To Kazakhstan On Its National Day

Azerbaijani MFA Extends Congratulations To Kazakhstan On Its National Day


2025-10-25 03:05:37
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 25.​ Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has congratulated Kazakhstan on its National Day, Trend reports.

"On the occasion of the National Day of Kazakhstan, we extend our heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to brotherly Kazakhstan and its people.

Azerbaijan values its partnership with Kazakhstan and looks forward to further strengthening our friendly ties.

Happy National Day!" the ministry wrote in a post on its official X page.

MENAFN25102025000187011040ID1110245827



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search