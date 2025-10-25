403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Turkey hosts Istanbul Forest Innovation Week 2025
(MENAFN) Türkiye is taking a pioneering role in combating wildfires by hosting the Istanbul Forest Innovation Week (IFIW) 2025, which runs from October 20 to 25. The event, aimed at advancing the use of technology in wildfire management, brings together over 400 experts and 30 organizations from 75 countries. Panels and discussions focus on innovative strategies for managing forests and addressing the global threat of wildfires.
Coordinated by the Forestry General Directorate (OGM), with a news agency serving as the global communications partner, the event emphasizes Türkiye’s growing leadership in the use of cutting-edge technology to tackle forest fires.
İsmail Belen, Chair of the UN Forum on Forests (UNFF), praised Türkiye’s technological advancements in wildfire management, stating that the country has a promising future in this field. He pointed out that forest fires, once seen as a Mediterranean problem, are now becoming a concern for northern countries like Germany, Austria, and Finland. “I can say without a doubt that Türkiye is the best in combating forest fires,” Belen said during the event.
Türkiye’s technological approach to wildfire management includes advanced tools like drones, which can detect fires at their earliest stages. Over 10 drones are currently in operation, and these high-tech devices can identify smoke even before the flames are visible. Belen highlighted the OGM’s integrated firefighting system, which can mobilize helicopters, vehicles, and personnel to reach any fire zone in about 12 minutes.
He further elaborated on the country’s comprehensive approach, mentioning that Türkiye now has access to detailed tree data, including location, number, and diameter of every tree, thanks to years of data collection efforts by OGM. This information helps monitor forest health and identify potential fire risks.
Looking toward the future, Belen predicted that drones will play an even larger role in wildfire management and broader forestry activities in the coming decade. He emphasized that companies involved in forestry technology should focus on the evolving needs of the sector, including the development of drones for mapping, inventory taking, wildlife monitoring, and pest tracking.
In conclusion, Belen suggested that just as Türkiye has become a leader in defense and contracting industries, it is poised to lead in the global forestry sector as well. The ongoing technological advancements and the country’s commitment to sharing this knowledge worldwide place Türkiye at the forefront of the battle against forest fires.
Coordinated by the Forestry General Directorate (OGM), with a news agency serving as the global communications partner, the event emphasizes Türkiye’s growing leadership in the use of cutting-edge technology to tackle forest fires.
İsmail Belen, Chair of the UN Forum on Forests (UNFF), praised Türkiye’s technological advancements in wildfire management, stating that the country has a promising future in this field. He pointed out that forest fires, once seen as a Mediterranean problem, are now becoming a concern for northern countries like Germany, Austria, and Finland. “I can say without a doubt that Türkiye is the best in combating forest fires,” Belen said during the event.
Türkiye’s technological approach to wildfire management includes advanced tools like drones, which can detect fires at their earliest stages. Over 10 drones are currently in operation, and these high-tech devices can identify smoke even before the flames are visible. Belen highlighted the OGM’s integrated firefighting system, which can mobilize helicopters, vehicles, and personnel to reach any fire zone in about 12 minutes.
He further elaborated on the country’s comprehensive approach, mentioning that Türkiye now has access to detailed tree data, including location, number, and diameter of every tree, thanks to years of data collection efforts by OGM. This information helps monitor forest health and identify potential fire risks.
Looking toward the future, Belen predicted that drones will play an even larger role in wildfire management and broader forestry activities in the coming decade. He emphasized that companies involved in forestry technology should focus on the evolving needs of the sector, including the development of drones for mapping, inventory taking, wildlife monitoring, and pest tracking.
In conclusion, Belen suggested that just as Türkiye has become a leader in defense and contracting industries, it is poised to lead in the global forestry sector as well. The ongoing technological advancements and the country’s commitment to sharing this knowledge worldwide place Türkiye at the forefront of the battle against forest fires.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment