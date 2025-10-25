403
Presidential elections starts in Ireland
(MENAFN) Ireland went to the polls on Friday to elect its next president, with more than 3.6 million eligible voters at over 5,500 polling stations nationwide. Polling stations opened at 7 am local time (0600 GMT) and will remain open until 10 pm (2100 GMT).
The presidential race saw three candidates officially nominated: Jim Gavin from Fianna Fáil, Heather Humphreys from Fine Gael, and independent candidate Catherine Connolly. However, Gavin withdrew from the race after the close of nominations, though his name remains on the ballot, and any votes cast for him will be redistributed according to Ireland's proportional representation system (the single transferable vote, or STV). Under this system, voters rank candidates in order of preference. If no candidate secures the required quota, the lowest-placed candidate is eliminated, and their votes are transferred based on the voters' next preferences.
Connolly, 68, has emerged as the clear frontrunner in the race, according to a survey published on Thursday. She is shown to have 40% support compared to 25% for Humphreys, a former Cabinet minister. When undecided voters and spoiled ballots are excluded, Connolly’s support surged to 55%, while Humphreys' support stands at 35%.
Connolly’s strong lead has been consistent throughout the campaign, with two earlier polls this week also indicating a wide margin in her favor. This election marks a historic moment for tens of thousands of first-time voters across Ireland.
The election is taking place after Michael D. Higgins, the current president, completed two seven-year terms and is ineligible to run for a third. Counting of votes will begin on Saturday at 9 am (0800 GMT), and the final result will likely be announced later that day.
