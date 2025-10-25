403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump Predicts "Very Good" Summit with Chinese President
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump declared Friday that his imminent sit-down with Chinese President Xi Jinping will prove highly productive, projecting optimism as he embarked on a critical Asia tour from the White House.
The American leader revealed that trade tensions, tariff disputes, and the Taiwan question will dominate next week's bilateral agenda during his departure remarks to the press corps.
"We have a lot to talk about with President Xi, and he has a lot to talk about with us. I think it will be a good meeting," Trump told reporters.
The president emphasized the unsustainable nature of current economic barriers between Washington and Beijing, specifically highlighting punitive trade measures.
"We are at 157% tariff for them. I don't think that's sustainable for them, and they want to get that down," he stated, while noting America expects reciprocal concessions in negotiations.
The high-stakes encounter is scheduled for October 30th during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in South Korea, where both leaders will engage in sideline diplomacy.
Trump's packed itinerary includes a Sunday meeting with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and participation in the US-ASEAN leaders' working dinner. The tour continues to Tokyo for discussions with newly appointed Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.
The president will conclude his diplomatic swing in Busan, the South Korean port city hosting the APEC gathering, where he'll confer with President Lee Jae Myung before addressing the APEC CEO luncheon and attending a US-APEC leaders working dinner.
The American leader revealed that trade tensions, tariff disputes, and the Taiwan question will dominate next week's bilateral agenda during his departure remarks to the press corps.
"We have a lot to talk about with President Xi, and he has a lot to talk about with us. I think it will be a good meeting," Trump told reporters.
The president emphasized the unsustainable nature of current economic barriers between Washington and Beijing, specifically highlighting punitive trade measures.
"We are at 157% tariff for them. I don't think that's sustainable for them, and they want to get that down," he stated, while noting America expects reciprocal concessions in negotiations.
The high-stakes encounter is scheduled for October 30th during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in South Korea, where both leaders will engage in sideline diplomacy.
Trump's packed itinerary includes a Sunday meeting with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and participation in the US-ASEAN leaders' working dinner. The tour continues to Tokyo for discussions with newly appointed Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.
The president will conclude his diplomatic swing in Busan, the South Korean port city hosting the APEC gathering, where he'll confer with President Lee Jae Myung before addressing the APEC CEO luncheon and attending a US-APEC leaders working dinner.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment