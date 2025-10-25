Russian Agent Sentenced To 15 Years In Prison For Directing Enemy Strikes

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) reported the verdict.

The agent's main task was to collect intelligence on the locations of Ukrainian military facilities, personnel of the Defense Forces, and energy infrastructure sites.

In addition, he coordinated Russian air attacks on targets across the Kyiv, Sumy, and Vinnytsia regions.

SBU officers detained the perpetrator in the autumn of 2024 in the Sumy region, where he had arrived to direct enemy fire toward the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The agent turned out to be a 24-year-old serviceman from one of Ukraine's military units who had deserted his post. He came to the attention of Russia's military intelligence (GRU) while seeking easy money through Telegram channels.

Read also: Russian agent detained in Kyiv for planning to set fire to Institute of National Remembrance building

The court found him guilty under three articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, including high treason committed under martial law.

As Ukrinform reported earlie, the SBU had detained another Russian agent who provided the enemy with the locations of air defense systems and airfields in the Kyiv and Poltava regions.

Ukrinform photos can be purchased here