Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan's 34Th Anniversary: King Khan Had Three Ceremonies On His Wedding Day? Read Here

Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan 34th Anniversary: Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri's love story remains one of Bollywood's most timeless romances. The couple tied the knot 34 years ago on October 25, 1991, in an intimate celebration

On October 25, 1991, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan solemnised their marriage through three ceremonies in one day - a Hindu wedding, a Muslim nikah, and a registered civil ceremony. The intimate affair was attended only by close friends and family, marking a quiet yet meaningful union between the two families and faiths.

Film producer Vivek Vaswani, who played a vital role in SRK's early years, recalled being among the few present at the wedding. He remembered it as a warm and joyous celebration filled with laughter and great food. Vaswani also shared that he gifted the newlyweds a five-day stay at Mumbai's Sun-n-Sand hotel after their Darjeeling shoot for Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman, as they began their new life together.

In an earlier interview with the BBC, Shah Rukh Khan revealed that his decision to keep the wedding simple stemmed from opposition to their interfaith marriage. Some groups reportedly protested after learning of the registered marriage, even pelting stones at his friend's house, which SRK had listed as his address. To avoid further conflict, the couple chose to keep their celebration private.

It's their 34th marriage anniversary today. They are proud parents to their three children - Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, AbRam Khan. While Suhana has joined the industry as an actor, Aryan has chosen to stay behind the camera and has just directed his debut series.