Akshay Kumar In Horror Films: Check Past Films And Upcoming Movies

Akshay Kumar is that Bollywood star who's done movies in almost every genre. Besides action, comedy, and thrillers, he's also dabbled in horror. Find out about all of Akshay Kumar's horror films, with 5 more set to release

This psychological horror-thriller was directed by Tanuja Chandra. It starred Akshay Kumar, Preity Zinta, and Ashutosh Rana. The film's performance was below average.

Priyadarshan directed this hit psychological horror-comedy. It starred Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Ameesha Patel, and Shiney Ahuja. The film was a box office hit.

This horror-comedy was directed by Raghava Lawrence. It starred Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani. Released on OTT, it received a lukewarm response from viewers.

Amar Kaushik directed this all-time blockbuster. In this star-studded film, Akshay Kumar made a much-talked-about special appearance as a descendant of Sarkata.

The film will be released in 2026. Along with Akshay Kumar, this horror-comedy will also feature Vamika Gabbi, Mahek Chahal, Mithun Chakraborty, and Paresh Rawal.

A supernatural horror-thriller by Maddock Films, directed by Aditya Sarpotdar. Alia Bhatt will reportedly lead, with Akshay Kumar in a key role. Releases on Dec 4, 2026.

In this Maddock Films horror-comedy, Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao return. Akshay Kumar will reportedly play the main villain. It releases on August 13, 2027.

Pehla Mahayudh (Aug 11, 2028) & Dusra Mahayudh (Oct 12, 2028) are part of the Maddock universe. Akshay Kumar stars as Sarkata's descendant in both, with other franchise characters.