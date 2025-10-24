Rumble Launches BTC Tips For Its 51 Million Users-Revolutionizing Streaming Payments

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) In a move that highlights the growing intersection between mainstream content platforms and cryptocurrency, Rumble is set to introduce Bitcoin tipping functionality for its vast user base. Announced at the Plan ₿ Forum in Lugano, Switzerland, this development could significantly boost Bitcoin adoption by providing creators an easy way to receive micro-payments using blockchain technology. With the backing of Tether and promising a full rollout soon, this initiative signals an increasing push for crypto to become integrated into everyday digital interactions.



Video-sharing platform Rumble, which boasts over 51 million monthly active users, is gearing up to enable Bitcoin (BTC ) tips for its content creators. CEO Chris Pavlovski revealed the news at the Plan ₿ Forum in Lugano, emphasizing that the platform is currently in testing phases and plans to roll out the feature alongside stablecoin issuer Tether in the coming weeks.

Paolo Ardoino, CEO of Tether, expects a seamless full launch by early to mid-December after refining the user experience and fixing minor bugs. Rumble already showcased its first Bitcoin tip sent to content creator David Freiheit, marking a historic milestone for the platform's crypto integration.

This feature could significantly influence Bitcoin's role as a means of payment, especially given Rumble's stance against censorship and its large global audience. The platform's integration of crypto payments is vital in encouraging broader adoption of Bitcoin and stablecoins as everyday transactional tools, complementing ongoing institutional investments and interest in blockchain-based ecosystems. While the mainstream use of Bitcoin for payments remains in development, initiatives like these could be crucial in fulfilling its potential as a peer-to-peer electronic cash system, as envisioned by Satoshi Nakamoto.

Bitcoin tips could empower content creators around the world

As online content creation continues to thrive, Rumble's push into crypto payments offers a promising avenue for empowering creators, especially in emerging markets where traditional banking can be limiting. Ardoino highlighted that Bitcoin and stablecoins could serve not only affluent economies like the United States but also underbanked regions, providing a layer of financial security and independence.

He added,“You can actually find use cases for Bitcoin and stablecoins that really are going to empower creators, and bring them the security of the fact that they will not be debanked for what they say.”

Last December, Ardoino's Tether invested $775 million into Rumble, underlining the platform's serious commitment to integrating crypto solutions. Rumble's strategy also includes partnerships with firms like MoonPay to facilitate crypto wallets for users, making it easier for creators to accept Bitcoin tips comfortably and securely.

Additionally, Rumble has adopted a Bitcoin treasury strategy, accumulating over 210 BTC -worth approximately $23.4 million-highlighting its growing involvement in blockchain assets and positioning itself as a serious contender in the crypto-enabled social media space.

Crypto assets are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk. Don't invest unless you're prepared to lose all the money you invest.