Minister Of State For International Cooperation Meets Vietnamese Deputy Foreign Minister

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Hanoi: Minister of State for International Cooperation HE Dr. Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad met Friday in Hanoi with Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam HE Nguyen Minh Hang.

Discussions during the meeting dealt with cooperation relations between the two countries and means to support and develop them, in addition to a number of topics of common interest.