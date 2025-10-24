Minister Of State For International Cooperation Meets Vietnamese Deputy Foreign Minister
Hanoi: Minister of State for International Cooperation HE Dr. Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad met Friday in Hanoi with Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam HE Nguyen Minh Hang.
Discussions during the meeting dealt with cooperation relations between the two countries and means to support and develop them, in addition to a number of topics of common interest.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment