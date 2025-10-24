IPEC 2025 Kicks Off In Zhoushan With 21 Projects Signed Worth 64.36 Billion Yuan

Video Link:

Zhoushan, Zhejiang - On October 22, the International Port Economy Conference (IPEC) 2025 officially opened at the Zhoushan International Conference Center, drawing widespread attention from domestic and international business communities. Centered on the theme “Deepening Open Cooperation, Building a Green, Low-Carbon and Sustainable Bulk Commodities Market,” the conference attracted 366 enterprises to discuss industry trends and explore future development opportunities.







A highlight of the event was the establishment of the China (Zhejiang) Pilot Free Trade Zone Bulk Commodity Resource Allocation Hub All-Industry Alliance, bringing together leading enterprises, trade associations, and research institutions. In addition, the conference saw the launch of the China Green Ship Repair International Certification Innovation Alliance, the inauguration of the International Bulk Commodity College at Zhejiang Ocean University, and the release of the Zhoushan Declaration 2025, emphasizing the promotion of green marine fuel development.







On-site agreements marked a significant milestone for the conference, with 21 projects signed totaling approximately 64.36 billion yuan. These projects span multiple sectors within the bulk commodities and maritime industries, highlighting Zhoushan's growing role as a hub for sustainable port economy initiatives.







The conference program is designed to foster collaboration and innovation, featuring six thematic sessions, two closed-door industry meetings, and a range of investment promotion activities. Participants engaged in in-depth discussions on green shipping, low-carbon strategies, and resource allocation, reflecting the region's commitment to aligning economic growth with environmental sustainability.

As IPEC 2025 continues, organizers expect further cooperation and investment announcements, reinforcing Zhoushan's position as a key center for global bulk commodities trade and sustainable maritime development.