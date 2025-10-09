'Democracy Alien To Dump Truck Islamabad': India Lambasts Pakistan At UN

MENAFN - IANS) United Nations, Oct 10 (IANS) India has slammed Pakistan over its diatribes on Kashmir, saying the traditions of democracy are“alien” to it.

Speaking at the General Assembly Committee on Social, Humanitarian and Cultural issues, Indian Member of Parliament PP Chaudhary lambasted Pakistan, saying that nothing can be expected of a country whose Army chief called it a“dump truck”.

He said that the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir has made astounding progress“in multiple spheres” and this“attests to focused attention paid by India to improve the daily lives of citizens.”

“Democratic traditions and values are alien to Pakistan, and it is not a surprise that they have chosen not to account for the will of the people by them as recently as October 2024,” he said.

“A country that regularly rigs its elections, jails its popular leaders, bombs its population and is presently brutally suppressing popular protest should be ashamed to point fingers at others,” he said.

Pakistan's security forces killed at least 12 people last week in the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir during Islamabad's campaign to brutally crush demands for government reform.

“The truth is, Pakistan is diverting focus from the failed state it is. Nothing short can be expected from a country whose own army chief was characterised as a dump truck,” Chaudhury added.

He criticised Pakistan for insulting the intelligence of the members of the UN by making ridiculous assertions.

“Pakistan continues to display its utter lack of respect for this august forum by misusing the principle of self-determination to further its narrow political ends,” he said.

Chaudhary was responding to a statement made by Pakistan against India earlier in the committee, even though Islamabad's claims had no relevance to the subject of discussion at the committee.