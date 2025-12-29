Qatar Amiri Air Force Hosts Chief Of Staff Of US Air Force

Chief of Staff of the US Air Force, Gen Kenneth Wilsbach and his accompanying delegation paid an official visit to the Qatar Amiri Air Force during his visit to the State of Qatar, where he met with the Commander of the Qatar Amiri Air Force, Maj Gen (Pilot) Faisal Khalid Al-Ghanim.

