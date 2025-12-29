403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump holds “productive” phone call with Putin ahead of Ukraine talks
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that he had a constructive phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin shortly before his scheduled meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Trump shared details of the exchange on his social media platform, describing the discussion in positive terms. “I just had a good and very productive telephone call with President Putin of Russia prior to my meeting, at 1:00 P.M. today, with President Zelenskyy of Ukraine,” he wrote.
He noted that his upcoming meeting with Zelenskyy, set for 1800 GMT, would be open to the press, though he did not disclose further information about the call with Putin.
Trump is expected to host Zelenskyy at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Florida, where the two leaders are set to review a US-backed proposal aimed at ending the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, which is approaching its fourth year. Zelenskyy arrived in the United States on Saturday following a visit to neighboring Canada.
According to official Russian accounts, the phone conversation between Trump and Putin lasted one hour and 15 minutes and was arranged at Trump’s request. Putin’s aide, Yuri Ushakov, said the talks focused on “the current situation in the context of the Ukrainian conflict and the potential for its resolution.”
Ushakov said Putin emphasized the need to maintain dialogue on a settlement based on understandings reached during previous high-level meetings, including an August summit in Alaska, as well as through ongoing contacts between representatives from both sides.
He added that both leaders share a similar assessment regarding proposals for a temporary ceasefire. “Most importantly, the Russian and US presidents share broadly similar views that the temporary ceasefire proposed by the Ukrainians and Europeans, under the pretext of preparing for a referendum or other pretexts, will only prolong the conflict and risk a resumption of hostilities,” Ushakov said.
According to Ushakov, Putin argued that any pause in fighting must begin with political decisions from Kyiv. He said a halt to hostilities “requires, first and foremost, Kyiv to make a bold, responsible political decision, consistent with the ongoing work being carried out through the Russian-American channel.”
Ushakov also said Trump pressed for a swift end to the war, highlighting future economic opportunities. “Donald Trump insisted on the need to end the war as quickly as possible, speaking of the impressive prospects for economic cooperation between the United States and both Russia and Ukraine,” he said.
The two presidents reportedly agreed to continue diplomatic efforts through two newly established working groups, one focused on security issues and the other on economic matters.
Ushakov said the timing for launching these groups would be finalized soon. “The terms for the launch of these working groups will be further agreed upon in the near future, likely in early January,” he said.
He added that Trump and Putin also agreed to speak again following Trump’s meeting with Zelenskyy.
Trump shared details of the exchange on his social media platform, describing the discussion in positive terms. “I just had a good and very productive telephone call with President Putin of Russia prior to my meeting, at 1:00 P.M. today, with President Zelenskyy of Ukraine,” he wrote.
He noted that his upcoming meeting with Zelenskyy, set for 1800 GMT, would be open to the press, though he did not disclose further information about the call with Putin.
Trump is expected to host Zelenskyy at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Florida, where the two leaders are set to review a US-backed proposal aimed at ending the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, which is approaching its fourth year. Zelenskyy arrived in the United States on Saturday following a visit to neighboring Canada.
According to official Russian accounts, the phone conversation between Trump and Putin lasted one hour and 15 minutes and was arranged at Trump’s request. Putin’s aide, Yuri Ushakov, said the talks focused on “the current situation in the context of the Ukrainian conflict and the potential for its resolution.”
Ushakov said Putin emphasized the need to maintain dialogue on a settlement based on understandings reached during previous high-level meetings, including an August summit in Alaska, as well as through ongoing contacts between representatives from both sides.
He added that both leaders share a similar assessment regarding proposals for a temporary ceasefire. “Most importantly, the Russian and US presidents share broadly similar views that the temporary ceasefire proposed by the Ukrainians and Europeans, under the pretext of preparing for a referendum or other pretexts, will only prolong the conflict and risk a resumption of hostilities,” Ushakov said.
According to Ushakov, Putin argued that any pause in fighting must begin with political decisions from Kyiv. He said a halt to hostilities “requires, first and foremost, Kyiv to make a bold, responsible political decision, consistent with the ongoing work being carried out through the Russian-American channel.”
Ushakov also said Trump pressed for a swift end to the war, highlighting future economic opportunities. “Donald Trump insisted on the need to end the war as quickly as possible, speaking of the impressive prospects for economic cooperation between the United States and both Russia and Ukraine,” he said.
The two presidents reportedly agreed to continue diplomatic efforts through two newly established working groups, one focused on security issues and the other on economic matters.
Ushakov said the timing for launching these groups would be finalized soon. “The terms for the launch of these working groups will be further agreed upon in the near future, likely in early January,” he said.
He added that Trump and Putin also agreed to speak again following Trump’s meeting with Zelenskyy.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment