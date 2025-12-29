'Childhood Obesity Is Societal Issue, Not A Personal Choice'

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Fazeena Saleem | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Childhood obesity in the region, including Qatar, is widely misunderstood as a matter of individual discipline or quick policy solutions, according to a Doha-based health expert.

However, it is a long-term challenge shaped by biology, economics, urban design, and social norms, one that requires sustained, collective action.

“There's a misconception that obesity is simply about personal choice,” said Manager of Content and Policy at WISH, a global health initiative of Qatar Foundation, Maha El Akoum.

“In reality, it's far more complex. It's not just a child choosing unhealthy food or choosing not to exercise, but it's a societal issue.”

Speaking on an Afikra podcast produced in collaboration with Qatar Foundation, El Akoum described childhood obesity as one of the most pressing and misunderstood public health challenges facing Qatar and the wider Gulf region.

Around 27 percent of children in Qatar are affected by obesity, well above global averages. While childhood obesity is increasing worldwide, El Akoum said the pace of growth in the Gulf region is particularly concerning.

“This is a global epidemic, but the prevalence in the region is much higher,” she said.“And the numbers are still trending upward.”

Boys and children within the Qatari population have experienced sharper increases, a trend that intensified during the COVID-19 pandemic as screen time increased and physical activity declined.

Although genetics and hormones influence body weight, El Akoum stressed that they cannot explain the rapid rise in obesity rates.

“Our biology hasn't changed in a generation,” she said.

“What has changed is our lifestyle, our food environment, and the way our cities are designed.”

Economic growth and globalisation have transformed dietary habits, replacing traditional meals rich in vegetables, whole grains, and fibre with calorie-dense foods high in sugar and fat. Increased disposable income has also led to more frequent eating outside the home, where meals are often less nutritious.

“When people eat out more, they consume more calories, often without realising it,” El Akoum said.

Urban design and climate add further barriers. Extreme heat limits outdoor activity for much of the year, while car-dependent infrastructure discourages walking and cycling.

Because obesity is shaped by environment and policy, El Akoum argued that solutions must go beyond education and individual responsibility.

“This is a problem created by the choices we make as societies,” she said.“That means the solutions also sit at the policy level.”

Tools such as restrictions on junk food advertising, clear front-of-package labelling, and taxes on sugary drinks have shown promise internationally, though results vary by country.“There is no single policy that works everywhere,” El Akoum said.“Context matters.”

Schools remain a critical point of intervention. Qatar's Healthy School Canteen initiative, which limits access to foods high in sugar and fat, has demonstrated positive results when paired with nutrition education and physical activity.

“Removing unhealthy options does work,” El Akoum said.“But it has to be combined with education and opportunities for movement.”

She also highlighted the importance of early-life interventions, noting that health outcomes are shaped as early as pregnancy and infancy.“The first two years of life are incredibly important,” she said.“Supporting mothers and families during this period can change long-term outcomes.” To translate research into practice, policymakers are looking at Education City as a pilot environment for obesity prevention strategies. With schools, universities, housing, and food outlets in one integrated setting, it offers a real-world testing ground for coordinated interventions.

“Education City is essentially a city within a city,” El Akoum said.“It allows us to see how different policies work together before scaling them nationally.”

Despite growing consensus on the seriousness of the problem, El Akoum acknowledged that progress will take time.“This isn't something you fix overnight,” she said.“You may only see the real impact years from now.”