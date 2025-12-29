Saleh Rescues Al Rayyan Late As Al Duhail Edge Qatar SC

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Mohammed Saleh struck deep into stoppage time to rescue Al Rayyan from defeat as they drew 2-2 with Al Arabi in a Qatar Stars League clash at Al Thumama Stadium yesterday.

Al Rayyan had looked set to leave empty-handed despite scoring first, but Palestine international Saleh surged in from the right and guided a composed finish into the far corner in the fifth minute of added time.

The result kept Al Rayyan third in the standings on 20 points, while Al Arabi moved to 17 after an entertaining contest.

Roger Guedes had put Al Rayyan ahead in the 35th minute, making amends after being denied earlier by goalkeeper Jasem Al-Hail by volleying home Wesley Ribeiro Silva's diagonal delivery from close range.

Al Arabi responded after the break through Pablo Sarabia, who levelled in the 52nd minute after Mahmoud Abunada blocked his first attempt.

The momentum swung in Al Arabi's favour when Michael Olunga struck the crossbar, and their pressure paid off in the 72nd minute as Alexis Perez headed in following a corner to put them in front. Saleh, however, had the final say to earn Artur Jorge's side a valuable point.

Al Arabi's frustration was compounded late on when Abdullah Marafee was shown a red card for violent conduct following the equaliser.

Earlier, at Abdullah Bin Khalifa Stadium, Ismail Mohamad's header secured Al Duhail a narrow 1-0 win over Qatar SC.

In a lively encounter, both teams created chances before Ismail broke the deadlock in the 55th minute, rising above the defence to meet Sultan Al Brake's cross from the left.

Al Duhail were reduced to 10 men late on after Bassam Al Rawi received a second yellow card in the 85th minute, but Djamel Belmadi's side held firm to move on 15 points. Qatar SC remained fifth with 17 points.

Elsewhere, Al Sailiya and Al Wakrah shared the spoils in a goalless draw at Grand Hamad Stadium. Al Wakrah sit sixth on 16 points, while Al Sailiya are 10th with eight.

Al Shamal, Al Sadd

set for key clash

Second-placed Al Shamal host defending champions Al Sadd today at Al Shamal Sports Club, with both sides targeting crucial points.

Al Shamal, on 21 points, trail leaders Al Gharafa by four and could close the gap with victory.

Coach David Prats acknowledged the challenge posed by an Al Sadd side boasting Roberto Firmino, Claudinho and Akram Afif.

“We expect a very tough match against a top-level team with outstanding players, but I have full confidence in my squad and their ability to deliver the result we want,” Prats said.

Al Sadd come into the match after a stirring 4-2 comeback win over Shabab Al Ahli in the AFC Champions League Elite. Fourth in the league on 17 points, they are aiming to cut the deficit at the top.

“This will be a difficult game because Al Shamal are a strong team, but reducing the gap to the leaders is very important for us,” said Al Sadd coach Roberto Mancini.

“The Champions League win was important for our confidence and mentality, and it can also have a positive impact on our league campaign,” he added.

Today's other fixture at Al Thumama Stadium sees ninth-placed Al Ahli, on 12 points, face bottom side Umm Salal, who have six.